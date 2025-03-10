Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Clashes Erupt In Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, Stones Pelted On Rally Celebrating India’s Champions Trophy Victory

As the rally approached the Jama Masjid area, unidentified individuals reportedly pelted stones at the participants, forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee.

Clashes Erupt In Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, Stones Pelted On Rally Celebrating India’s Champions Trophy Victory


A celebratory rally marking India’s historic ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory turned violent in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, after stones were allegedly hurled at the procession near Jama Masjid. The incident escalated into clashes between two groups, leading to incidents of arson and property damage.

What Happened?

A group of young cricket fans had organized a victory rally on Sunday night after India defeated New Zealand to claim their third Champions Trophy title in Dubai. However, as the rally approached the Jama Masjid area, unidentified individuals reportedly pelted stones at the participants, forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee.

The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with some vehicles being torched. Reports suggest that a shop was also set on fire, further fueling tensions. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as panic spread across the area.

Police and Authorities Take Control

Law enforcement agencies acted swiftly to contain the violence. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nimish Agarwal confirmed that a heavy police force was deployed in the affected areas to restore order. “A dispute escalated into stone pelting and arson. Forces were immediately dispatched, and the situation is now under control,” he said.

After the stone-pelting, the security has now tightened. Several vehicles were torched and vandalized, escalating tensions in the area. Authorities have deployed additional security forces to restore order and prevent further unrest.

Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Hitika Wasal, who reached the spot to assess the situation, stated that 13 people had been arrested so far. “Efforts are underway to identify other individuals involved, especially those seen in video footage wearing masks and throwing stones,” she added.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh also assured that further investigations would determine the exact cause of the violence. “I appeal to the public not to believe in rumors or spread misinformation. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he stated.
India, ICC Champions Trophy, Stoine pelting, Madhya Pradesh

Authorities have stationed additional forces in Mhow to prevent any further disturbances. So far, no casualties have been reported, though several two-wheelers were set ablaze, and local businesses have suffered damage.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events and identify all those involved in the clashes.

ICC Champions Trophy India madhya pradesh Stone pelting

