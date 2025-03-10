Clashes Erupt in Mhow After A Rally Celebrating India’s Champions Trophy Win Allegedly Attacked With Stones

A celebratory rally in Mhow, Indore district, turned violent on Sunday after alleged stone-pelting sparked chaos, leading to arson and clashes. Authorities rushed to contain the unrest as security forces were deployed to restore order.

A celebratory rally in Mhow, Indore district, turned violent on Sunday after alleged stone-pelting sparked chaos, leading to clashes.

Clashes broke out in Mhow, a town in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, on Sunday after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team’s ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly attacked with stones, according to local sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indore Collector Ashish Singh confirmed that the situation had been brought under control and that security forces had been deployed in the affected areas.

“How it happened will be ascertained later. As of now, the situation is under control,” Singh stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vehicles Torched

The violent altercation led to widespread panic in multiple parts of the town, with several vehicles set on fire, locals reported.

A group of young cricket fans had organized a celebratory rally following India’s final victory against New Zealand. However, as they reached the Jama Masjid area, a large group allegedly began pelting stones at them, creating chaos and forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee the scene, witnesses said.

Following the attack, some individuals set fire to several of the abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions in the area.

Mhow Authorities Respond to Restore Order

Local authorities acted swiftly to contain the situation. Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Hitika Wasal arrived in Mhow to assess the circumstances and implement necessary measures to restore law and order, police sources confirmed.

According to PTI, a heavy police presence has been deployed in the affected areas to prevent further violence.

Additionally, DIG Agarwal stated that security forces responded promptly to reports of clashes and successfully brought the situation under control.

“A police force has been stationed at the location, and no casualties have been reported,” he added.

Security personnel have been deployed to prevent any further violence and ensure stability in the region, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Inside Indian Dressing Room Celebrations! Watch Team’s Emotional Reaction After Historic Win