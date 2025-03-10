Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Clashes Erupt in Mhow After A Rally Celebrating India’s Champions Trophy Win Allegedly Attacked With Stones

Clashes Erupt in Mhow After A Rally Celebrating India’s Champions Trophy Win Allegedly Attacked With Stones

A celebratory rally in Mhow, Indore district, turned violent on Sunday after alleged stone-pelting sparked chaos, leading to arson and clashes. Authorities rushed to contain the unrest as security forces were deployed to restore order.

Clashes Erupt in Mhow After A Rally Celebrating India’s Champions Trophy Win Allegedly Attacked With Stones

A celebratory rally in Mhow, Indore district, turned violent on Sunday after alleged stone-pelting sparked chaos, leading to clashes.


Clashes broke out in Mhow, a town in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, on Sunday after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team’s ICC Champions Trophy final victory was allegedly attacked with stones, according to local sources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indore Collector Ashish Singh confirmed that the situation had been brought under control and that security forces had been deployed in the affected areas.

“How it happened will be ascertained later. As of now, the situation is under control,” Singh stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vehicles Torched

The violent altercation led to widespread panic in multiple parts of the town, with several vehicles set on fire, locals reported.

A group of young cricket fans had organized a celebratory rally following India’s final victory against New Zealand. However, as they reached the Jama Masjid area, a large group allegedly began pelting stones at them, creating chaos and forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee the scene, witnesses said.

Following the attack, some individuals set fire to several of the abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions in the area.

Mhow Authorities Respond to Restore Order

Local authorities acted swiftly to contain the situation. Superintendent of Police (Indore Rural) Hitika Wasal arrived in Mhow to assess the circumstances and implement necessary measures to restore law and order, police sources confirmed.

According to PTI, a heavy police presence has been deployed in the affected areas to prevent further violence.

Additionally, DIG Agarwal stated that security forces responded promptly to reports of clashes and successfully brought the situation under control.

“A police force has been stationed at the location, and no casualties have been reported,” he added.

Security personnel have been deployed to prevent any further violence and ensure stability in the region, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Inside Indian Dressing Room Celebrations! Watch Team’s Emotional Reaction After Historic Win

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy Final Mhow Indore

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Canada Will Never Be Part of America’: Mark Carney Warns Trump After Winning Liberal Leadership

‘Canada Will Never Be Part of America’: Mark Carney Warns Trump After Winning Liberal Leadership

Will Canada’s Next PM, Mark Carney, Rebuild Ties With India As Trudeau Leaves Office?

Will Canada’s Next PM, Mark Carney, Rebuild Ties With India As Trudeau Leaves Office?

Who is Mark Carney? Family, Career And All About Canada’s Next Prime Minister

Who is Mark Carney? Family, Career And All About Canada’s Next Prime Minister

‘Dad, I’m So Proud Of You,’ Watch Trudeau’s Daughter Ella-Grace Trudeau Bidding Emotional Farewell To Father

‘Dad, I’m So Proud Of You,’ Watch Trudeau’s Daughter Ella-Grace Trudeau Bidding Emotional Farewell To...

‘Damn Proud’ Of Liberal Achievements, Justin Trudeau Says Ahead Of Stepping Down

‘Damn Proud’ Of Liberal Achievements, Justin Trudeau Says Ahead Of Stepping Down

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women