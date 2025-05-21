Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
Class 12-Fail Teen Hacker Arrested by Gujarat ATS For 50+ Cyberattacks On Indian Govt Sites Amid Operation Sindoor

Teen Jasim Ansari arrested by Gujarat ATS for cyber terrorism. He allegedly led DDoS attacks on 50+ Indian government websites post-Operation Sindoor retaliation.

Class 12-Fail Teen Hacker Arrested by Gujarat ATS For 50+ Cyberattacks On Indian Govt Sites Amid Operation Sindoor


Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested 18-year-old Jasim Shahnawaz Ansari from Nadiad for allegedly orchestrating cyberattacks on over 50 Indian government websites. The attacks, which spiked after India’s Operation Sindoor, were aimed at key sectors including defence, finance, aviation, and state-level administration.

According to ATS officials, Ansari and several other juveniles formed a cyber group named AnonSec on Telegram, where they coordinated and executed DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks. The group reportedly flooded targeted government portals with traffic, effectively crashing multiple sites between April and May 2025.

The arrest came following digital surveillance and intelligence inputs. Authorities found that Ansari had acquired skills by watching YouTube tutorials on Python programming and downloading cyber-attack tools from GitHub. Using mobile apps such as Termux and Pydroid, the group launched a series of attacks and celebrated successful breaches by posting anti-India propaganda.

One ATS official stated, “He used checkhost.net to verify which websites were taken down and shared screenshots on AnonSec with messages like ‘Hi, India we just took down your shield and servers.’”

The group frequently changed handles and group names to avoid detection, and the messaging became more aggressive post-Operation Sindoor—a military retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack. On May 7, the group allegedly targeted 20 government websites in one day, boasting messages such as “India may have started it, but we will be the ones to finish it.”

Investigations also revealed that Ansari, who recently failed his Class 12 Science exams, was working alongside another 17-year-old student still in Class 12. ATS is now probing whether the group acted independently or had backing from foreign entities. A deep dive into their digital footprint, devices, and online associations is underway.

An FIR has been filed against Ansari under Sections 43 and 66F of the Information Technology Act, which pertain to unauthorized access and cyber terrorism. The Gujarat ATS is continuing its investigation to track other members involved and any international links to the cyberattacks.

