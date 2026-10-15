LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was stabbed to death outside a Delhi government school following a dispute over uniform shoes. Police have detained three minors and arrested two men.

Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi. (Image credit: AI)
Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi. (Image credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 16:59 IST

A pair of school shoes, a complaint to a teacher and a threat. By Wednesday evening, that chain of small events had ended with a 17-year-old boy dead outside his own school gate in West Delhi.

An Evening Call To The Police

At around 6:10 pm on October 14, Delhi Police received a PCR call saying a student had been stabbed near a government school in the Mohan Garden police station area of Dwarka district. By the time officers arrived, the injured boy had already been taken to Tarak Hospital. He died there during treatment.

You Might Be Interested In

The victim was a Class 12 student at the Government Senior Secondary School in Mohan Garden. He was 17 years old. His father is a former soldier who now works as a gunman in Gurugram.

How A Dispute Over Shoes Turned Deadly?

According to police, based on their inquiry and the statement of an eyewitness student, the trouble began over school uniform shoes. A student had complained to a teacher that another boy was not wearing the prescribed school shoes. The boy who was complained about was angry and, according to the account given to police, threatened the others.

On Wednesday, after school ended, the victim walked out of the gate with his friends. The accused were waiting. They attacked the group, and one of them stabbed the Class 12 student repeatedly with a knife. The accused are, according to the reports, fellow students.

Evidence and the Case

Police recovered the knife used in the attack from near the spot. Crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams reached the scene and collected evidence. A murder case has been registered at Mohan Garden police station under Sections 103(1), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Five Held, Three of Them Minors

On Thursday, Delhi Police said they had detained three minors and arrested two men in connection with the case. The three minors are students of the victim’s school. Police have not said how the two adult accused are linked to the incident or to the school, and it is not clear from the information available who struck the fatal blows.

Questions That Remain

Investigators now have to establish who planned the attack and who used the knife, and what role the two men played. Since three of the accused are minors, they will be dealt with under the juvenile justice system. The case has also revived a question many parents are asking: if a quarrel over uniform could end in a killing at the school gate, how safe are the areas just outside school premises? Police say the investigation is continuing.

Also Read: ‘Can Hindus Eat Beef?’ To ‘BJP IT Cell Part 2’: Dhruv Rathee Faces 2 Defamation Cases, Delhi Court Summons Pasted At Gurugram Home

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

RELATED News

The Rise of Smarter Snacking: How Indian Consumers Are Changing Their Everyday Food Choices

RGIPT and Bureau of Indian Standards Sign MoU to Advance Research, Standardization and Quality Infrastructure

KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face

After the Festive Feasting: Could Avocado Be Your Everyday Meal Upgrade?

Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

LATEST NEWS

Most ODI Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

Most Test Runs for India: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Meet 5 Indian Players With Most Runs

Watch Video: Liquor Smugglers Ram Police Station In-Charge’s Car in Chandauli, Break Through Barricades- Thanedar Has Narrow Escape

U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver

7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE In India

19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack

VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held
Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held
Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held
Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held
Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

QUICK LINKS