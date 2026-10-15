Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death Over School Shoes Dispute In Delhi, 5 Accused Including 3 Minors Held

A pair of school shoes, a complaint to a teacher and a threat. By Wednesday evening, that chain of small events had ended with a 17-year-old boy dead outside his own school gate in West Delhi.

An Evening Call To The Police

At around 6:10 pm on October 14, Delhi Police received a PCR call saying a student had been stabbed near a government school in the Mohan Garden police station area of Dwarka district. By the time officers arrived, the injured boy had already been taken to Tarak Hospital. He died there during treatment.

The victim was a Class 12 student at the Government Senior Secondary School in Mohan Garden. He was 17 years old. His father is a former soldier who now works as a gunman in Gurugram.

How A Dispute Over Shoes Turned Deadly?

According to police, based on their inquiry and the statement of an eyewitness student, the trouble began over school uniform shoes. A student had complained to a teacher that another boy was not wearing the prescribed school shoes. The boy who was complained about was angry and, according to the account given to police, threatened the others.

On Wednesday, after school ended, the victim walked out of the gate with his friends. The accused were waiting. They attacked the group, and one of them stabbed the Class 12 student repeatedly with a knife. The accused are, according to the reports, fellow students.

Evidence and the Case

Police recovered the knife used in the attack from near the spot. Crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams reached the scene and collected evidence. A murder case has been registered at Mohan Garden police station under Sections 103(1), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Five Held, Three of Them Minors

On Thursday, Delhi Police said they had detained three minors and arrested two men in connection with the case. The three minors are students of the victim’s school. Police have not said how the two adult accused are linked to the incident or to the school, and it is not clear from the information available who struck the fatal blows.

Questions That Remain

Investigators now have to establish who planned the attack and who used the knife, and what role the two men played. Since three of the accused are minors, they will be dealt with under the juvenile justice system. The case has also revived a question many parents are asking: if a quarrel over uniform could end in a killing at the school gate, how safe are the areas just outside school premises? Police say the investigation is continuing.

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