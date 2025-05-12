‘Clear Cut Victory For India’: Air War Historian Tom Cooper On India-Pakistan Conflict; Says ‘No Surprise Islamabad Sounded For A Ceasefire’

Austrian military historian and well-known air combat analyst Tom Cooper has described India’s recent air strikes on Pakistan as a “clear-cut victory.”

Austrian military historian and well-known air combat analyst Tom Cooper has described India’s recent air strikes on Pakistan as a “clear-cut victory.” In a strong assessment of the operation, Cooper pointed to India’s successful targeting of critical military sites, including nuclear weapons storage facilities, and highlighted the lack of effective retaliation from Pakistan as the deciding factor in the conflict.

“When one side is bombing nuclear weapons storage facilities of the other, and the other has no ability to retaliate left, then that’s a clear-cut victory in my books. No surprise Islamabad ‘sounded’ for a ceasefire,” Cooper stated.

His comments were made just two days after both countries agreed to halt military operations, following a communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

Ceasefire or Strategic Retreat?

While Pakistan’s leadership has been framing the ceasefire as a diplomatic and military win, Cooper’s remarks suggest a very different reality. His analysis implies that the truce was more about Pakistan’s inability to fight back than any balanced negotiation or diplomatic success.

Even though Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the ceasefire, saying it was a result of the unity of the Pakistani people and the bravery of the armed forces, Cooper’s words paint a contrasting picture—one where India had the upper hand militarily, and Pakistan was forced to step back due to strategic limitations.

US President Also Claims Credit, but Experts Disagree

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also stepped into the conversation, trying to take credit for the ceasefire announcement. However, Cooper’s breakdown of the events on the ground provides a more military-focused, factual perspective on what really led to the pause in fighting.

His viewpoint suggests that the timing of the ceasefire was closely tied to Pakistan’s diminished capacity to respond militarily, especially after India’s targeted strikes on high-value military infrastructure.

Who Is Tom Cooper?

Tom Cooper is considered one of the most respected authorities on air warfare in the world. He has written extensively about air conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and his insights are closely followed by military strategists, governments, and think tanks worldwide.

His detailed understanding of aerial combat and his years of research give his opinion considerable weight, especially in conflicts like this one, where air power plays a critical role.

India Showed Evidence of Military Success

Since the strikes, the Indian Armed Forces have released photos and video footage from surveillance drones and satellite imagery to show the damage inflicted on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian military also highlighted follow-up actions in which several Pakistani air bases were hit in retaliation.

These official briefings add support to Cooper’s view that India conducted a well-executed and strategic air operation, severely limiting Pakistan’s ability to respond.