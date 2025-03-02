‘Clears Emails Till 2 AM’, Akash Ambani Reveals Mukesh Ambani’s Work Ethic

During a rapid-fire segment, Akash Ambani was asked whether he would prefer working from 8 am to 5 pm or 5 pm to 8 am. In response, he stated that his work schedule extends well beyond 12 hours.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, recently shed light on his father Mukesh Ambani’s unparalleled dedication to work during a conversation at Mumbai Tech Week. In a discussion with Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream Sports, Akash Ambani described his father as his greatest inspiration, emphasizing the values instilled in him by his close-knit family.

Mukesh Ambani’s Commitment to Work

During the event, Akash Ambani revealed that Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, continues to clear every email until 2 am, even after spending over four decades in the industry.

“Till date, my father clears each and every email that is sent to him, and he does it till 2 am at night. He’s been working for the fourth decade of his life, and that’s where the inspiration really comes from,” Akash Ambani shared, highlighting his father’s relentless commitment to his work and responsibilities.

So cool to see these two new age leaders kickstart their chat with a discussion on ‘balancing work and family life’ . Need more such thought leaders in New India. #MumbAI #MTW #MumbaiTechWeek2025 #AI #workculture @harshjain85 and Akash Ambani. pic.twitter.com/ZpawRQMHNb — Tanvi Shukla (@tanvishukla) March 1, 2025

Nita Ambani’s Eye for Detail

Speaking about his mother, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani acknowledged her deep passion and meticulous attention to detail, particularly in areas they share a common interest in, such as cricket.

“My mom, very, very similarly, like she will be staring at the same thing we share a joint passion for—cricket. We’re watching the same TV, but the small little details that she notices is something that you can draw inspiration from,” he said.

He further emphasized that both his parents’ dedication has been the biggest source of inspiration for him and those around them.

Beyond a 12-Hour Workday

During a rapid-fire segment, Akash Ambani was asked whether he would prefer working from 8 am to 5 pm or 5 pm to 8 am. In response, he stated that his work schedule extends well beyond 12 hours. He also credited his wife, Shloka Mehta, for her unwavering support in managing his demanding professional life.

Akash Ambani attended the Mumbai Tech Week event at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai alongside his wife and twin sister, Isha Ambani. The discussion provided a rare glimpse into the values and work ethic upheld by the Ambani family, reinforcing their influence as business leaders in India.

