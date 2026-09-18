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Home > India News > Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up

Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up

A woman’s Connaught Place outing turned uncomfortable after she said her friend faced relentless staring from several older men, prompting her to cover up.

Woman Says Friend Felt Uncomfortable By Staring In Connaught Place (Image: X)
Woman Says Friend Felt Uncomfortable By Staring In Connaught Place (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 10:28 IST

A visit to Delhi’s Connaught Place turned uncomfortable for two women after one of them said several older men kept staring at her, prompting her to put on an extra pink shirt over her original outfit. Instagram user Neha Kopani shared a video showing her friend covering up during their outing. Neha said her friend had felt so uncomfortable that she decided to wear the extra shirt, while her friend explained that “uncles” had been staring at her.

The friend said she had not expected to face such behaviour in Connaught Place. Neha responded that a “dirty crowd” could be found everywhere, while her friend said the experience had made her uncomfortable.

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Connaught Place outing leaves friend uncomfortable over staring

As the woman buttoned the pink shirt, she turned around to show that she was now covered from head to toe. Neha remarked that perhaps people would stop staring at her now.

“There is absolutely no safety anywhere,” Neha said, adding that her friend had felt forced to put on the shirt because older men had allegedly been staring at her continuously.

Neha also stressed that, according to her, it was not young men or boys who had made her friend uncomfortable, but older men. “If I’m here, and I can’t even wear the clothes that I like, it makes me very angry,” she said.

Connaught Place video shows outfit change during outing

Towards the end of the video, Neha showed what her friend had originally been wearing underneath the pink shirt. She said that was all her friend had been wearing before deciding to cover herself.

The video triggered a discussion in the comments about women feeling uncomfortable because of unwanted staring in public spaces. Several users shared similar concerns about the crowd in Connaught Place.

Connaught Place crowd sparks discussion among social media users

One commenter said the behaviour of some older men made the area particularly uncomfortable to visit. Another pointed out that the woman appeared to have anticipated the possibility of feeling uncomfortable, since she had carried an extra shirt with her.

Others expressed disappointment that women could not always enjoy an outing peacefully without remaining conscious of such behaviour around them. The video has since drawn attention to complaints about unwanted staring and how it can affect women during outings in busy public places such as Connaught Place.

Also Read: YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads    

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Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up
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Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up

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Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up
Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up
Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up
Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up
Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up

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