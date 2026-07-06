Cloudburst Hits Kwar Hydroelectric Project Site in Kishtwar: What Is Cloudburst, How It Occurs and Why Mountains Are Most at Risk?

Heavy rainfall has triggered a cloudburst at the under-construction Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district late Sunday night, causing widespread disruption at the project site.

Due to the massive cloudburst, a massive flow of mud, rocks, and debris crashed into the area, burying several vehicles under the debris. Officials are assessing the extent of the damage as the situation continues to be monitored.

To clear the debris, authorities have deployed a team aiming to restore traffic on the Jammu-Kishtwar Highway at the earliest. Officials are also keeping a close eye on the weather as restoration work continues in the rain-hit areas.

What Is a Cloudburst?

A cloudburst is an extremely intense spell of rainfall that occurs over a limited area and lasts for a short duration, usually between a few minutes and an hour. According to IMD, a cloudburst is generally defined as rainfall exceeding 100 millimetres in one hour over an area of around 20 to 30 square kilometres.

Due to such a huge volume of water falling so quickly, the ground cannot absorb it fast enough, leading to sudden flooding. Unlike widespread heavy rain associated with monsoons, cloudbursts are highly localised. One village may receive torrential rainfall, while another just a few kilometres away experiences little or no rain.

How Does a Cloudburst Occur?

Cloudbursts form when warm, moisture-rich air rises rapidly into the atmosphere. As the air climbs, it cools and condenses into dense clouds packed with water droplets. Under certain weather conditions, strong upward air currents prevent these droplets from falling immediately. Instead, the clouds continue accumulating moisture until they become too heavy to hold it.

Once the upward currents weaken, the cloud releases a massive amount of water almost all at once, producing an exceptionally intense burst of rainfall over a confined area. This process can happen with little warning, making cloudbursts particularly dangerous.

Why Are Mountainous Regions More Vulnerable?

Cloudbursts occur most frequently in mountainous regions such as the Himalayas because of the unique way mountains interact with moist air.

Moist Air Is Forced Upward

When moisture-laden winds move towards mountains, they are forced to rise along the slopes. As the air rises, it cools rapidly, increasing cloud formation and the likelihood of intense rainfall.

Steep Terrain Accelerates Flooding

Mountain slopes allow rainwater to rush downhill at high speed. Instead of gradually soaking into the soil, water quickly collects into streams and rivers, creating flash floods.

Loose Soil and Rocks Increase Landslide Risk

The force of sudden rainfall can loosen soil, rocks, and debris. This often triggers landslides and debris flows that can block roads, damage buildings, and threaten lives.

These factors make Himalayan states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of the Northeast especially vulnerable during the monsoon season.

How Much Rain Falls During a Cloudburst?

A cloudburst can release more than 100 millimetres of rain in just one hour, although in some extreme cases rainfall can be even higher. To put this into perspective, some places receive nearly an entire month’s average rainfall within a single hour during a severe cloudburst. Because the rain is concentrated over a very small area, drainage systems often fail to cope with the sudden volume of water.

What Are the Main Dangers of a Cloudburst?

Some of the most serious consequences of cloudburst include:

Flash Floods: Water levels in rivers, streams, and drains can rise within minutes, sweeping away vehicles, homes, bridges, and roads.

Water levels in rivers, streams, and drains can rise within minutes, sweeping away vehicles, homes, bridges, and roads. Landslides: Heavy rain weakens hillsides, causing rocks and soil to collapse onto highways, villages, and construction sites.

Heavy rain weakens hillsides, causing rocks and soil to collapse onto highways, villages, and construction sites. Damage to Infrastructure: Hydroelectric projects, roads, tunnels, and bridges are particularly vulnerable because they are often located in narrow mountain valleys.

Hydroelectric projects, roads, tunnels, and bridges are particularly vulnerable because they are often located in narrow mountain valleys. Risk to Human Life: People living or travelling in affected areas may have very little time to react before floodwaters or landslides strike.

Can Cloudbursts Be Predicted?

Predicting the exact time and location of a cloudburst remains extremely difficult. Weather agencies can forecast the likelihood of heavy rainfall, especially during the monsoon season. Although cloudbursts develop rapidly over very small areas, predicting where one will occur is still a huge scientific challenge.

Although there are weather radar, satellite monitoring and forecasting technologies to help improve early warning systems, local authorities still rely on real-time monitoring during periods of intense rainfall.