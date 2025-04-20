Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage

The victims, identified as Aqib Ahmad and Saqib Ahmad, were the sons of Mohammad Haneef, a resident of Seri Bagna. The family, like many others in the affected area, has been severely impacted by this tragic event.

A devastating cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna area of Ramban district on Sunday, leading to flash floods that caused significant destruction. Official sources confirmed that at least three persons lost their lives during the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The cloudburst triggered a sudden surge of water, flooding the region and causing widespread damage. Local authorities acted swiftly, deploying rescue teams to the area to help with recovery efforts. As of now, three bodies have been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of the damage.

The victims, identified as Aqib Ahmad and Saqib Ahmad, were the sons of Mohammad Haneef, a resident of Seri Bagna. The family, like many others in the affected area, has been severely impacted by this tragic event.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and police have taken cognizance of the matter. While the damage assessment continues, local residents and officials are working together to provide aid to those affected by the flash floods.

This incident highlights the increasing threat of natural disasters in the region, especially during the monsoon season. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety in case of further adverse weather events.

(More details awaited…)

