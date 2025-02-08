CM Mohan Charan Majhi Unveils Unified Pension Scheme In Odisha

In a major move aimed at providing better social security benefits, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for state government employees. This was one of several significant decisions made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Friday night.

Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

The newly proposed Unified Pension Scheme is designed to provide financial security to eligible government employees under the National Pension System (NPS). According to the scheme, employees who have completed a minimum of 25 years of service will receive a pension equivalent to 50% of their average basic pay, or basic pay earned during the last 12 months before retirement. The UPS also guarantees a family pension amounting to 60% of the pension the employee was drawing before death. Moreover, employees retiring after completing at least 10 years of service will be assured a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month.

Under the UPS, employees can choose to opt for this scheme or remain under the existing NPS. Notably, one of the advantages of UPS over NPS is the provision of a family pension, which is not available under the NPS.

Antyodaya Gruha Yojana: Affordable Housing Initiative

In a bid to provide affordable housing for the economically weaker sections of society, the Odisha government announced the launch of the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. The scheme aims to benefit those who have been excluded from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) or displaced communities.

Under this ambitious project, the government plans to construct 2.25 lakh houses over the next three years, with a total investment of Rs 7,550 crore. Beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh to build their homes, in line with the PMAY standards. The scheme also includes incentives for prompt construction, with a bonus of Rs 20,000 for those who complete their houses within four months and Rs 10,000 for those finishing within six months. Additionally, the definition of a family under the scheme has been simplified to include the husband, wife, dependent parents, and children, enabling newly formed families to qualify for assistance.

Strengthening Sports Infrastructure

To enhance the sports infrastructure at the grassroots level, the Odisha government has approved a new scheme for constructing block-level stadiums in all 314 blocks across the state. The project is set to receive an allocation of Rs 4,124 crore over the next five years, aiming to provide better sports facilities and encourage talent development throughout the state.

Key Infrastructure Projects: New Bridges and Road Development

In addition to the pension scheme and housing initiatives, the Odisha government has committed to improving the state’s infrastructure. A significant decision includes the construction of new bridges to ease transportation and improve connectivity. The government plans to build a bridge near the existing one over the Brahmani River on the Cuttack-Chandbali road in Kendrapara district. Another bridge will be built over the Mahanadi at Pujaripalli Ghat in Jharsuguda district. Additionally, a bridge connecting Aul and Chandbali over the Kharasrota River at Bharigada on the Cuttack-Chandbali road will be constructed.

These sweeping initiatives announced by the Odisha government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reflect a strong focus on social welfare, infrastructure development, and the well-being of the people. The implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme and the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana marks a major step towards uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring a secure future for government employees. With the development of sports infrastructure and key infrastructure projects like bridges, Odisha is paving the way for long-term growth and progress.