CM Pinarayi Vijayan Backs Stalin’s Fight Against Delimitation, Accepts Invitation For Key Meeting

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accepted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s invitation to participate in the March 22 meeting in Chennai, which will address concerns over the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. The meeting, spearheaded by Stalin, will bring together key leaders from South Indian states to collectively oppose the move, which is […]

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accepted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s invitation to participate in the March 22 meeting in Chennai, which will address concerns over the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

The meeting, spearheaded by Stalin, will bring together key leaders from South Indian states to collectively oppose the move, which is seen as a potential threat to their parliamentary representation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kerala Extends Support to Tamil Nadu’s Stand

Tamil Nadu IT Minister P. Thiaga Rajan and South Chennai MP Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian personally met CM Vijayan at his official residence to hand over Stalin’s invitation. Following the meeting, CM Vijayan assured the delegation of Kerala’s commitment to the cause. According to sources, a Kerala State Minister, along with a Parliament member, will be sent to represent the state at the March 22 discussion in Chennai.

Later, the Tamil Nadu delegation also visited the headquarters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), engaging with top leaders of both parties to seek broader support on the issue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delimitation: An “Assault on Federalism”?

Expressing strong opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, Tamil Nadu IT Minister P. Thiaga Rajan described it as an “undeniable assault on federalism and the rightful representation of our states.” He shared details of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“On behalf of Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru. @mkstalin, I, along with Hon’ble MP (South Chennai) Dr. @ThamizhachiTh, met with Hon’ble Kerala Chief Minister Thiru. @pinarayivijayan in Thiruvananthapuram today. We extended our Chief Minister’s invitation for the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting to be held in Chennai on March 22, 2025, to collectively oppose the unfair delimitation exercise—an undeniable assault on federalism and the rightful representation of our states.”

He further emphasized that CM Vijayan expressed “strong solidarity” with Tamil Nadu’s stance and assured full support in protecting democratic values and safeguarding the rights of the people.

Stalin’s Push for a United Opposition

CM Stalin has been actively rallying support from various Chief Ministers and political leaders across multiple states to oppose the proposed delimitation process. The March 22 meeting in Chennai is expected to serve as a platform for state leaders to discuss strategies and unify their stance against the move.

Both CM Stalin and CM Vijayan share a strong political rapport, having previously collaborated on key regional issues and making joint appearances in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

With growing opposition from South Indian leaders, the upcoming meeting could mark a significant moment in the political discourse on parliamentary representation and federal governance in India.

ALSO READ: Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent