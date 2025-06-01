Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows To Clean Yamuna, Seeks Blessings After Ganga Dip

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar and took a holy dip in the Ganga river.

Hours after taking a dip in the Ganga river, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday asserted that her government is continuously working towards cleaning the Yamuna river in the national capital.


Addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, Delhi CM Gupta said, “Yesterday, we did the aarti of Yamuna ji in Delhi and today I took a bath in Ganga ji. Today, I want the blessings of all the saints sitting on this stage that one day we will be able to take a bath in Yamuna ji. Yamuna is dry; there is no water in it, and the water that is there is very dirty. I have to work continuously to achieve this goal of cleaning the Yamuna River…”

After taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “Taking blessings from Maa Ganga, we will work to make Maa Yamuna clean and beautiful. We will work to speed up the development of Delhi. Taking the blessings of Maa, I feel very satisfied that as the Chief Minister of Delhi, I will be able to do better work for Delhi.”

CM Gupta performed Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat on Saturday to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi. The Delhi Chief Minister could be seen offering prayers at the ghat along with the other party members.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, “The Delhi government and the city’s residents have decided to clean the River Yamuna. Social workers also will be part of this.”

Taking a swipe at the previous AAP government, Rekha Gupta said, “The previous governments used to lie about Yamuna cleaning. They did not take a single step towards Yamuna cleaning…” Rekha Gupta participated in the ‘100 Din Seva Ke’ programme earlier in the day.

The Chief Minister slammed her predecessor, saying they had claimed to be ordinary people who became greedy for power, while her government is working on the streets among the people.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

Rekha Gupta Delhi CM | Latest News & Updates Yamuna river cleaning

