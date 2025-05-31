Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • CM Rekha Gupta’s 100-Day Report Card Gets A Standing Ovation

CM Rekha Gupta’s 100-Day Report Card Gets A Standing Ovation

In a fiery interaction, CM Rekha Gupta shared highlights of her government's 100-day journey. She criticized her predecessor for turning a people’s movement into a power grab.

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher brought star power to the Delhi government’s special event, ‘100 Din Seva Ke’, celebrating 100 days of BJP governance in the capital. The actor praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her candid and straightforward responses to public concerns. Speaking to ANI, Kher revealed that he posed questions collected from his own circle in Delhi. “My questions were the questions of the public of Delhi… I collected the questions from my relatives, friends, and other people of Delhi. She (Delhi CM Rekha Gupta) answered them truthfully and vocally,” Kher said.

Rekha Gupta Channels Real-Life Heroism, Slams Predecessor’s “Greed”

In a fiery interaction, CM Rekha Gupta shared highlights of her government’s 100-day journey. She criticized her predecessor for turning a people’s movement into a power grab. “Those people who used to say that they are not greedy for power became so greedy that they could not see anything except power. My cabinet, our MLAs, and all the public representatives continuously work on the streets among the people,” Gupta said. She traced her own political journey back to the Ramlila Maidan movement and declared that her administration stands grounded with the people, not above them.

“Operation Sindoor” Steals the Spotlight as CM Salutes Armed Forces

The CM turned emotional while recalling how some past leaders questioned the valor of Indian soldiers. Rekha Gupta said, “I feel very sad when I think about those people who used to sit in the chair (of Chief Minister) and raised questions on the Indian Armed Forces and used to join hands with the enemies of the nation.” She thanked Prime Minister Modi for “Operation Sindoor,” calling it a turning point for the pride of Indian women. “Together we bow down to those who have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor,” she said, saluting the armed forces.

CM Recites “I Am Sindoor Too,” a Poetic Salute to Courage

In a cinematic climax, CM Gupta recited her poem titled “I Am Sindoor Too,” blending patriotism and poetic flair. “I am patient in silence, I am brave in challenge. Yes, I am Sindoor too…” she began. With lines like “I am the slaughterer of terrorists” and “I am India’s tomorrow,” the poem captured the spirit of sacrifice and strength. The poem concluded with thunderous applause, wrapping the event like a patriotic blockbuster.

Filed under

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

