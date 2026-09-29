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Home > India News > CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?

CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Lord Ram, Lord Shiva, North-South politics and BJP’s slogans have triggered a sharp political row, with Bandi Sanjay Kumar hitting back.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (PHOTO: X)
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 16:29 IST

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sparked a fresh political controversy with his remarks linking religious identities with the political divide between North and South India. Reddy was present in the national capital when he was interacting with the media. He raised questions about the BJP’s repeated use of the slogan “Jai Shri Ram”. Then he further raised his question: why do BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, use the “Har Har Mahadev” slogan?

What Did Revanth Reddy Say About Ram And Shiva?

Reddy drew a sharp contrast between the religious identities he associated with North and South India.

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“We are Dravidians; they are Aryans. We are devotees of Lord Shiva, while they are devotees of Lord Ram,” he said.

The real problem began when he described Lord Shiva as the “God of the Poor” and Lord Ram as the “God of the Rich.” He blamed BJP for politically appropriating the use of Lord Ram in the northern states. He did not stop there; he further questioned BJP about not chanting “Har Har Mahadev” on public platforms with the same frequency as “Jai Shri Ram.”

Reddy came to these things while discussing Congress’ stronger political presence in many southern states than in North India

BJP Hits Back At Telangana CM

Reddy’s remarks quickly drew a response from BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He accused the Telangana CM of trying to create a political divide between Lord Ram and Lord Shiva. He pointed to Telangana’s own religious traditions, including Vemulawada, often referred to as Dakshina Kashi, and Bhadrachalam, associated with Lord Ram.

“Being the chief minister of Telangana that has Dakshina Kashi at Vemulawada and Dakshina Ayodhya at Bhadrachalam, Reddy should know better than to divide Lord Ram and Lord Shiva into north and south,” Kumar said.

Kumar also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s association with the Kashi Vishwanath Temple while rejecting the suggestion that BJP leaders do not invoke Lord Shiva.

Delimitation And SIR Also Become Part Of The Debate

Reddy’s comments came amid his wider criticism of the proposed Lok Sabha delimitation exercise. He has argued that increasing seats mainly on the basis of population could reduce the political weight of southern states. He has also raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for safeguards for eligible voters.

The latest remarks have therefore added a religious and regional dimension to an already intense political debate over representation, voter rolls and the balance between northern and southern states.

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CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?
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CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?

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CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?

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CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?
CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?
CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?
CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?
CM Revanth Reddy Compares ‘Shiva, God of Poor’ vs ‘Ram, God of Rich’: Sparks Row- What Exactly Did He Say That Irked BJP?

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