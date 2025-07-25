CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

In view of the incessant heavy rains battering various parts of Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed all district Collectors to be on high alert and ensure effective coordination among departments for timely rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation with officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and expressed concern over the safety of people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas. He directed the administration to closely monitor the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather updates and disseminate timely alerts to the public.

The Chief Minister stressed that all departments must work in tandem to prevent any inconvenience to residents affected by the rains. He instructed authorities to take preemptive measures in vulnerable zones and ensure that people residing near ponds, lakes, and other water bodies are alerted well in advance, especially as many of these are brimming with floodwaters.

Special emphasis has been placed on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, where several low-lying areas are already witnessing severe waterlogging. CM Revanth Reddy directed GHMC and Disaster Response Force officials to intensify rescue operations wherever needed and take all necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and property.

“All officials must remain available round-the-clock in their respective districts to tackle any emergencies. Relief camps, medical assistance, and emergency supplies must be readily accessible to affected citizens,” the Chief Minister instructed.

He also urged senior officials to maintain constant contact with district Collectors and other field-level officers to review the evolving situation and make quick decisions to mitigate the impact of the rains.

The Telangana government is committed to ensuring public safety and is taking proactive measures to minimise disruption caused by the monsoon fury, he added.

