Home > India > CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

CM Revanth Reddy has directed all district Collectors in Telangana to remain on high alert as heavy rains continue. He stressed inter-department coordination, timely alerts, and intensified rescue operations, especially in GHMC areas, to ensure public safety.

CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to stay on high alert
CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to stay on high alert

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: July 25, 2025 16:22:00 IST

In view of the incessant heavy rains battering various parts of Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed all district Collectors to be on high alert and ensure effective coordination among departments for timely rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation with officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and expressed concern over the safety of people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas. He directed the administration to closely monitor the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather updates and disseminate timely alerts to the public.

The Chief Minister stressed that all departments must work in tandem to prevent any inconvenience to residents affected by the rains. He instructed authorities to take preemptive measures in vulnerable zones and ensure that people residing near ponds, lakes, and other water bodies are alerted well in advance, especially as many of these are brimming with floodwaters.

Special emphasis has been placed on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, where several low-lying areas are already witnessing severe waterlogging. CM Revanth Reddy directed GHMC and Disaster Response Force officials to intensify rescue operations wherever needed and take all necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and property.

“All officials must remain available round-the-clock in their respective districts to tackle any emergencies. Relief camps, medical assistance, and emergency supplies must be readily accessible to affected citizens,” the Chief Minister instructed.

He also urged senior officials to maintain constant contact with district Collectors and other field-level officers to review the evolving situation and make quick decisions to mitigate the impact of the rains.

The Telangana government is committed to ensuring public safety and is taking proactive measures to minimise disruption caused by the monsoon fury, he added.

ALSO READ: Blinkit Ambulance In Just 10 Minutes, Founder Deepinder Goyal Shares Progress

Tags: Hyderabad waterloggingRevanth Reddy newsTelangana rains

RELATED News

SC Declines To Extend Stay On ‘Udaipur Files’, Directs Parties To Delhi HC
12 Indians Missing In Russia: AAP RS MP Sant Seechewal Raises Alarm Over Stranded Indians In Russia In Parliament, Govt Responds
Tripura Man Walks To Delhi Demanding Greater Tipraland And Action Against Illegal Infiltration
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 Key Highlights: Discussion On Operation Sindoor Decided And Other Big News
YSRCP Demands CBI Probe After Rejecting Vaikunta Ekadasi Stampede Report

LATEST NEWS

Could A ₹15,000 Monthly SIP Make You A Crorepati Faster?
France’s Move to Recognise Palestinian State Draws Backlash from Israel and the US
Barcelona Heads to Asia: Flick Names 30 Man Squad as Preseason Tour Finally Takes Off
Satya Nadella on Microsoft’s ‘Enigma of Success’: Thriving Business Amid Layoffs ‘Weighing Heavily’ on Him
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared
Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules
CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Date and Time, Key Details
Resident Alien Cancelled: Season Four Marks The End Of Sci-Fi Comedy
YSRCP Demands CBI Probe After Rejecting Vaikunta Ekadasi Stampede Report
CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains
CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains
CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains
CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?