Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan

CM commended the armed forces for successfully striking terror camps in both PoK and Pakistan. "Our soldiers have shown extraordinary courage by hitting terror hubs inside enemy territory," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan

Siddaramaiah


Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the Indian Army’s precision strikes targeting terrorist bases not only in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but also deep inside Pakistani territory. He hailed the operation as a decisive blow to cross-border terrorism and assured Karnataka’s full backing to the central government’s actions.

Key Highlights from CM’s Statement

Bravery of Indian Army: The CM commended the armed forces for successfully striking terror camps in both PoK and Pakistan. “Our soldiers have shown extraordinary courage by hitting terror hubs inside enemy territory,” he said.

No Tolerance for Terrorism: Siddaramaiah declared that India will never compromise on security. “Pakistan’s continued support to militants left us with no choice. These strikes send a clear message—India will retaliate fiercely,” he asserted.

Operation’s Precision & Success: The surgical strikes, conducted under Operation Sindhu, reportedly destroyed multiple terror launch pads while avoiding civilian harm. “Our forces executed the mission flawlessly, targeting only terrorists,” he said.

Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack: The CM condemned Pakistan’s involvement in the recent Pahalgam massacre, where 26 innocents were killed. “The world knows Pakistan shelters terrorists. India’s strikes were justified and necessary,” he said.

Karnataka on Alert: The state government is closely coordinating with the Centre and has ramped up security. “We are vigilant, and citizens should remain calm,” Siddaramaiah assured.

Protests Cancelled for Unity: A planned protest in Raichur was called off in light of the national security operation.

Warning to All Hostile Nations:
The CM emphasized that the strikes were a stern warning not just to Pakistan but to any country backing terrorism against India.

Unwavering Support to Centre:
Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government’s full support to the Centre’s decision, urging national unity. “This is not the time for politics but for standing together as Indians,” he said.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi Sends ‘Best Wishes, Much Love’ To Indian Armed Forces

CM Siddaramaiah Operation Sindoor

Russia Remembers Biju Patnaik Role During Wwii, Russian Embassy Unveils Special Plaque Honouring Him
Chief Minister Siddaramai

CM Siddaramaiah Applauds Indian Army’s Strikes In PoK And Pakistan
Consul General of Israel

Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’
Congress Calls Emergency CWC Meet Over Armed Forces Attack On Terror Launch Pads Across Border
Operation Sindoor Impact: IPL 2025 Match Between PBKS And MI Relocated to Mumbai
In a strong message of so

Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi Sends ‘Best Wishes, Much Love’ To Indian Armed Forces
