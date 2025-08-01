CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets PM Modi, Gives Invitation For Chhattisgarh’s ‘Amrit Rajat Mahotsav’, State’s Development Agenda Discussed

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today at the Parliament House in New Delhi. During the meeting, CM Sai extended a formal invitation to PM Modi to attend the Amrit Rajat Mahotsav as the Chief Guest, scheduled to be held on November 1, 2025, in Raipur. He also apprised the Prime Minister of the state government’s key development priorities, upcoming schemes, and citizen-centric welfare initiatives.

Marking 25 years since the formation of the state, Chhattisgarh is celebrating the milestone as its Amrit Rajat Jayanti Year. CM Sai emphasized that this event holds historical significance for the state, and the presence of the Prime Minister would further elevate its importance.

CM Sai noted that under the leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh is progressing rapidly on the path of development. He informed the Prime Minister about the state’s visionary policy document ‘Anjor Vision @2047’, which outlines the roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development in alignment with the goals of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The document focuses on progressive reforms and innovation-driven initiatives across education, health, agriculture, industry, innovation, and environment sectors.

The Chief Minister also informed PM Modi that inspired by the Central Government’s Jan Vishwas Act 2023, the state government has enacted the Jan Vishwas Bill 2025, aimed at improving transparency in the justice system and ensuring easier access to justice for the common citizen.

CM Sai also shared details about the establishment of the Chhattisgarh State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA), formed to ensure the planned and rapid development of Nava Raipur. He said the authority is transforming the capital region into a modern, smart, and fast-growing urban center.

Highlighting industrial growth, CM Sai briefed the Prime Minister about the encouraging progress in investment and employment generation in the state. He said that the New Industrial Policy 2024–30, implemented in 2024, has significantly boosted investor interest. A Single Window System has been introduced to streamline industrial setup, making processes simpler and more transparent. Industries providing employment to over 1,000 people are being offered special incentives.

CM Sai further informed that between November 2024 and July 2025, the state received investment proposals worth ₹6.65 lakh crore from 84 companies. He noted that India’s first Semiconductor Unit has been launched in Nava Raipur, and construction of an AI Data Center is also underway. Moreover, sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments, and IT services are being prioritized to position Chhattisgarh as a technological and industrial hub.

Speaking on education reforms, CM Sai said that the state government is committed to ensuring quality education in rural and remote areas through the rationalization of schools and teachers. In tribal regions, efforts are being made to integrate digital tools and trained educators to enhance learning through technology.

The Chief Minister also shared that the state government is working swiftly on two ambitious projects Medicity and Edu City. The Medicity being developed in Raipur will be a state-of-the-art medical hub, creating large-scale employment opportunities and enhancing Chhattisgarh’s standing in the healthcare sector.

On the issue of Naxalism, CM Sai highlighted the state’s ongoing rehabilitation and trust-building efforts. He said that due to the government’s sensitive and visionary approach, a significant number of Naxalites have surrendered and are returning to mainstream life. Basic infrastructure like education, healthcare, communication, and roads is being rapidly expanded in these regions, which is strengthening public trust in governance and fostering aspirations for development and inclusion.

