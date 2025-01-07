CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Enhanced Healthcare Measures Amid Cold Wave In Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to strengthen healthcare measures across Uttar Pradesh during the cold wave, focusing on vulnerable groups like the elderly and children. (Read more below)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure robust health arrangements across Uttar Pradesh to safeguard public health during the ongoing cold wave.

In a high-level meeting on Tuesday, he emphasized the need for special precautions to protect vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and pre-existing conditions, as cold-related ailments such as cough, fever, and respiratory issues are expected to rise.

While reviewing the healthcare arrangements for Mahakumbh pilgrims, he stressed the need for proper medical facilities in all sectors, including readily available ambulance services.

He also directed Health Department teams to conduct regular visits to Prayagraj, monitor condition of pilgrims, and provide necessary medical assistance promptly.

He said, “Everyone should receive appropriate care when dealing with seasonal ailments or severe conditions.”

The Chief Minister instructed that all government hospitals must deliver efficient medical services, including timely testing and an adequate supply of medicines, ensuring no inconvenience to the public.

