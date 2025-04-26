Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
  CM Yogi Adityanath Reaffirms Zero Tolerance On Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

CM Yogi Adityanath Reaffirms Zero Tolerance On Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

Condemning the attack, CM Yogi said, "This is a very cowardly attack by the terrorists and shows that terrorism is on its last breath. This type of incident is not acceptable in a country like India."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Addressing a public gathering in Lakhimpur Kheri, CM Yogi said, “Yeh naya Bharat kisi ko chhedta nahin lekin agar koi chhedega toh usko chhodega bhi nahin.” He emphasized that terrorism and anarchy have no place in society and praised the Government of India’s model of security, service, and good governance, which focuses on development and the welfare of the poor. CM Yogi assured the people that New India remains ready to deliver a befitting response to any threats.

CM Yogi Expresses Solidarity With Victims’ Families

Chief Minister Yogi extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack. “I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. There can be no place for terrorism or anarchy in our society,” he said. He underlined the government’s commitment to ensuring security for all citizens and reiterated that any breach of security would meet with a firm response.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi inspected the channelisation work of the Sharda River during his visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

UP CM Visits Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim

On April 24, CM Yogi Adityanath met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the Pahalgam attack from Kanpur. Dwivedi, who was the only son of his parents and had been married just two months earlier, lost his life in the terror strike.

Condemning the attack, CM Yogi said, “This is a very cowardly attack by the terrorists and shows that terrorism is on its last breath. This type of incident is not acceptable in a country like India.”

He further stated, “The actions of the central government will put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism,” adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already inspected the areas affected by the attack and that further steps would follow to tackle the issue.

Pahalgam Attack Sparks National Outrage

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders, organizations, and the public across India.

(With Inputs From ANI)

