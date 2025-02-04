CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Calls Out ‘Conspiracy’ Against Sanatan Dharma

CM Yogi alleged that there are elements actively engaged in a campaign to malign Sanatan Dharma, setting "new narratives of deceit every day." He suggested that these anti-Sanatan forces had received "supari" (a term implying a paid effort) to spread misinformation about the Mahakumbh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of spreading falsehoods against Sanatan Dharma. He particularly called out Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav for their statements in Parliament regarding the recent Mahakumbh events, labeling them as misleading and shameful.

‘Conspiracy to Defame Sanatan Dharma’

Speaking on the matter, CM Yogi alleged that there are elements actively engaged in a campaign to malign Sanatan Dharma, setting “new narratives of deceit every day.” He suggested that these anti-Sanatan forces had received “supari” (a term implying a paid effort) to spread misinformation about the Mahakumbh, despite its grandeur and deep cultural significance.

Kharge’s recent claims about deaths during the Mauni Amavasya Snan were dismissed by the CM as both unfortunate and misleading. He underscored that, as the leader of India’s oldest political party, Kharge was expected to act responsibly and not spread misinformation.

January 29 Incident and Opposition’s Allegations

Addressing the January 29 incident at the Mahakumbh, CM Yogi affirmed that the government was committed to a thorough investigation to expose the “conspirators” behind the event. While acknowledging the unfortunate nature of the incident, he emphasized that the administration acted swiftly, ensuring immediate medical aid to the affected individuals.

He further rebuffed allegations that no data was shared regarding the event, stating that both the administration and the government had provided figures publicly. The CM highlighted the efforts of the fair administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, and Civil Defense in swiftly handling the situation and aiding the injured.

Government’s Rapid Response and Devotees’ Safety

CM Yogi stressed that ensuring the safety of over 8-9 crore devotees was a top priority. He personally visited the injured alongside ministers and top officials, confirming that there were no lapses in arrangements. He also reiterated that a judicial commission had been established to examine all aspects of the incident and ensure transparency in the investigation.

Rejecting opposition claims that lakhs of devotees were unable to take a holy dip, CM Yogi stated that the Amrit and Shahi Snan rituals continued as per tradition. The Mauni Amavasya Snan began at 7:30 PM the previous evening and continued until late the next day. While some Akhadas initially postponed their Snan after discussions with the Mela Authority, all saints, Acharyas, and Mahamandaleshwars eventually performed their rituals in the traditional manner.

‘Opposition Wants Chaos to Prevail’

CM Yogi accused the opposition of hoping for a disaster at the Mahakumbh to further their political agenda. He asserted that the government had worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless experience for devotees, despite attempts by certain groups to incite panic.

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi mocked the SP Chief for his remarks on the government’s Rs 100 crore relief announcement. He quipped, “These are people who wake up at noon and simply read office notes. They are not leaders but mere readers, making a mockery of themselves.”

Mahakumbh’s Grand Scale and Continued Celebrations

Reiterating the massive scale of the Mahakumbh, CM Yogi highlighted that in just 22 days, 38 crore devotees had already participated, with millions more expected in the coming weeks. He confirmed that the Amrit Snan for Basant Panchami was successfully conducted on February 3, while Magh Purnima will be observed on February 12 and Mahashivaratri on February 26.

He also noted that dignitaries from across the world, including the King of Bhutan, were attending the Mahakumbh, showcasing its global appeal and significance.

‘We Will Expose the Conspirators’

Concluding his address, CM Yogi reaffirmed his stance against those attempting to tarnish Sanatan Dharma. He warned that groups conspiring against religious traditions and taking money to defame them would not succeed. “We will investigate the incident of January 29 and expose the conspirators,” he declared, vowing strict action against any attempts to disrupt the Mahakumbh festivities.

