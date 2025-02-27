Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
CM Yogi Adityanath Takes A Dig At Oppn For Spreading 'Disinformation' About Maha Kumbh, Hails Event's Success

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday takes a jibe at opposition leaders for spreading "disinformation" about the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi Adityanath Takes A Dig At Oppn For Spreading ‘Disinformation’ About Maha Kumbh, Hails Event’s Success

UP CM Yogi Adityanath


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday takes a jibe at opposition leaders for spreading “disinformation” about the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj.

He emphasized that the record number of devotees who attended the event disproved the opposition’s claims. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 concluded on Wednesday with the final Amrit Snan, which coincided with Mahashivratri.

During a function in Prayagraj, Adityanath accused the opposition of using fake videos to sow confusion about the event.

“The opposition tried to spread misinformation, but the devotees answered them with massive numbers. They made it clear that they would not be swayed by the disinformation campaign,” he stated.

In his remarks, Adityanath firmly asserted, “Sanatan ka jhanda kabhi neeche nahin jhukega” (Sanatan’s flag will never bow down). This statement underscored his belief that the success of the Maha Kumbh Mela was a testament to the enduring strength of the Sanatan faith.

66.30 Crore Devotees Participated In Maha Kumbh

Adityanath highlighted the scale of the event, claiming that a record 66.30 crore devotees participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela. He pointed out that there were no reports of crimes such as kidnappings, theft, or loot, despite the large turnout. “The opposition kept trying to find faults with binoculars but couldn’t spot any shortcomings,” he said.

He also mentioned that on Maun Amavasya, a day when around 8 crore devotees gathered at the Mela area, the opposition’s campaign of disinformation persisted, even though the event was peaceful and well-organized.

Chief Minister Joins Cleanliness Drive And Honours Sweepers

In addition to addressing the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath participated in a cleanliness drive at the Mela site, alongside his deputies Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya. The trio performed religious rituals on the banks of the Ganga before having lunch with the sweepers.

To honour their contribution, the Chief Minister announced a special bonus of Rs 10,000 for each sweeper. He also declared that the state government would increase the salaries of the sweepers, recognizing their crucial role in the event’s success.

