CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Bharat Sevashram Sangh Camp at Mahakumbh, Praises Its Century-Long Tradition of Selfless Service

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Bharat Sevashram Sangh camp in Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj, where he engaged with saints and observed the organization’s humanitarian efforts during the ongoing Mahakumbh. CM Yogi’s visit was not only an acknowledgment of Bharat Sevashram Sangh’s spiritual legacy but also a tribute to its unparalleled contributions to society over the years.

During his visit, CM Yogi took time to praise the century-old tradition of selfless service upheld by the Bharat Sevashram Sangh, an organization renowned for its deep spiritual roots and commitment to humanitarian causes. Recalling his connection with the organization, CM Yogi mentioned the significant role played by his guru, Swami Avaidyanath, who worked alongside Bharat Sevashram’s saint, Swami Aseemanand, in serving the community.

The Chief Minister’s visit was an occasion for deep reflection on the organization’s impactful presence in India. He interacted with saints from various sects dedicated to preserving and promoting Sanatan Dharma, discussing their shared commitment to the betterment of society.

Swami Atmajanand, who is leading the event at the Bharat Sevashram Sangh camp, revealed that CM Yogi honored the organization’s founder, Swami Pranavanand Ji, by garlanding his portrait and performing a traditional aarti. This respectful tribute showcased the Chief Minister’s reverence for the spiritual foundation laid by Swami Pranavanand Ji, a visionary leader whose legacy is alive today in the organization’s ongoing work.

As part of the visit, CM Yogi also interacted with the saints present at the camp, discussing their collective efforts in promoting peace, spirituality, and social service. The saints from Bharat Sevashram took this opportunity to share their deep-rooted connection to Prayagraj’s sacred Sangam Bhoomi, a site of immense spiritual significance. They highlighted how the organization’s activities have been intertwined with the rich history of the region, making its presence at the Mahakumbh even more meaningful.

Swami Bhaskaranand, Mahakumbh in-charge of Bharat Sevashram, emphasized that the Sangh’s influence extends beyond religious activities. In addition to spiritual teachings, the organization is deeply involved in humanitarian work, with notable initiatives such as Narayan Seva (humanitarian services) that support the less fortunate. The organization’s widespread charitable activities are a testament to its holistic approach to spiritual and community development.

Bharat Sevashram Sangh was founded in 1917 by Pandit Saint Acharya Swami Pranavanand Maharaj, who took ‘sanyasa’ on the banks of the Sangam during the auspicious month of Magh. This significant moment marked the birth of an organization whose spiritual influence has since expanded across India and beyond. The foundation of the Sangh on Maghi Purnima, a sacred day in the Hindu calendar, reflects its profound connection to the holy land of Prayagraj and its enduring dedication to service.

The Chief Minister’s visit to the Bharat Sevashram Sangh camp during the Mahakumbh highlights the ongoing relevance of spiritual organizations like Bharat Sevashram in shaping the moral and cultural fabric of society. By acknowledging their contributions, CM Yogi reaffirmed the importance of spiritual service in fostering social harmony and promoting selfless community work.

As Mahakumbh 2025 unfolds, the Bharat Sevashram Sangh’s continued humanitarian efforts and its centuries-old spiritual legacy remain an essential part of the event, inspiring millions to contribute positively to society and furthering the cause of service to humanity.

