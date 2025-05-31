CM Yogi Allocates ₹1700 Crore For Judicial Infrastructure In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inauguration ceremony of the new advocate chamber and parking building at the Allahabad High Court on Saturday. The event marked a significant step in enhancing the judicial infrastructure of the state. Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi stated, “When we (BJP) came to power, 10 districts didn’t have their courts… We wanted the parking facilities and lawyers’ chambers to be included in an integrated court complex in the court infrastructure. We have already received approval and allocated Rs 1700 crore for 7 districts.”

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai Leads Inauguration

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai officially inaugurated the newly constructed advocate chambers and parking facility. He praised the scale and amenities of the building. “Today, by inaugurating this building, I want to dedicate it to the citizens of the country and would like to congratulate the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, all the Justices’ siblings, and all the Lawyers’ Association of the Allahabad High Court that you have received a grand gift,” Justice Gavai said. He also lauded the infrastructure, adding, “There is no such big building in my knowledge, which is so big for lawyers.”

Union Law Minister Emphasizes Link Between Governance and Judicial Infrastructure

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also attended the event. Speaking during the inauguration, he said, “Today, the whole country is celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai, whom we call the idol of justice… 250 years ago, Ahilyabai introduced the concept that good governance requires good infrastructure for the judiciary. Today, we are inaugurating a magnificent infrastructure event organised at the Allahabad High Court.” His remarks drew a historical connection to the importance of robust judicial facilities.

New Chambers Enhance Facilities for Advocates and Citizens

Justice BR Gavai praised the comfort and accessibility of the newly inaugurated facility at the Allahabad High Court. He said, "It has huge parking facilities for cars and two-wheelers too… there are chambers above 2300." He thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing financial support for the project. The new advocate chambers and parking building aim to streamline daily operations and ease access for both lawyers and visitors. This development stands as a key milestone in the ongoing efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance judicial infrastructure and support legal professionals with modern and efficient amenities. (With Inputs From ANI)