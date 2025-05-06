CM Yogi Directs Swift Relief Measures Amid Storm Alert In UP

With a storm and heavy rain alert issued across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials to carry out relief work without delay.

In view of the storm and heavy rain alert in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials of the concerned districts to conduct relief work with full promptness. In case of any loss, ex-gratia must be distributed immediately. Chief Minister directed that the officers should…

The Chief Minister has also ordered a comprehensive survey to assess damage to crops. District officers have been told to submit detailed reports to the state government at the earliest for necessary action.

In areas prone to waterlogging, CM Adityanath has stressed the need for urgent drainage solutions. The Chief Minister’s Office stated that all departments must remain on alert to ensure public safety and minimize disruption.

