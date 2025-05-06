Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  CM Yogi Directs Swift Relief Measures Amid Storm Alert In UP

CM Yogi Directs Swift Relief Measures Amid Storm Alert In UP

With a storm and heavy rain alert issued across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials to carry out relief work without delay.

CM Yogi Directs Swift Relief Measures Amid Storm Alert In UP


With a storm and heavy rain alert issued across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials to carry out relief work without delay. Emphasizing immediate response, he directed that any reported loss must be followed by prompt distribution of ex-gratia to affected individuals.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a comprehensive survey to assess damage to crops. District officers have been told to submit detailed reports to the state government at the earliest for necessary action.

In areas prone to waterlogging, CM Adityanath has stressed the need for urgent drainage solutions. The Chief Minister’s Office stated that all departments must remain on alert to ensure public safety and minimize disruption.

