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Home > India News > CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

The date for the formal launch of the scheme by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be decided soon. With its launch, the process of providing online coaching to students under the scheme will commence.

The date for the formal launch of the scheme by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be decided soon.
The date for the formal launch of the scheme by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be decided soon.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 15:06 IST

The Uttarakhand Government’s significant initiative, Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026, aimed at providing better opportunities to the youth of the state for preparing for competitive examinations, is now set to be implemented on the ground. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already accorded his approval to the scheme. The scheme will be formally launched by the Chief Minister soon.

The government had decided to introduce a dedicated scheme to provide quality guidance and study material to young aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations. In pursuance of this decision, the Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 has been approved.

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Under the scheme, students pursuing higher education in universities as well as government and government-aided colleges in the state will be provided free online coaching for various competitive examinations.

The scheme will cover preparation for examinations including Civil Services (UPSC/PSC), Defence Services (CDS), Banking, Railways, SSC, as well as entrance and eligibility examinations for reputed higher educational institutions, such as CAT, MAT, GATE, NET and CSIR-NET.

Through the scheme, quality coaching and guidance will be made available to students from the comfort of their homes. The initiative will be particularly beneficial for students studying in remote and hilly areas of the state. It will also provide an opportunity to students who are unable to afford expensive coaching due to financial constraints to prepare effectively for competitive examinations.

The date for the formal launch of the scheme by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be decided soon. With its launch, the process of providing online coaching to students under the scheme will commence.

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CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

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CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

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CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand
CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand
CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand
CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

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