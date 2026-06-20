Cockroach Janata Party Delhi Protest Today June 20: Check Timing, Venue And What To Expect

Cockroach Janata Party Delhi Protest Today June 20: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, is set to hold the second major protest in New Delhi on Saturday. The demonstration is being touted as the second big protest in the country’s capital over examination irregularities, alleged paper leaks, delay in government recruitment and employment of youth in general. Organisers have said the strike is a ‘final call’ for the authorities to take note of students’ long-standing grievances they have raised around the country.

Cockroach Janata Party Delhi Protest Today June 20: Check Timing And Venue

The protest is to be held at Jantar Mantar at 1 PM on June 20, with hundreds of students and young job aspirants expected to gather at Jantar Mantar, according to Cockroach Janata Party’s social media post. The spot to hold public protest in Delhi. The organizers have called upon the supporters from all over India to reach the venue directly and come in peace. In advance of the gathering, Abhijeet Dipke asked participants to come with their plates and spoons, symbolic weapons of protest, a ‘thali’ and a ‘chammach’. The call has already attracted attention and it is hoped it will have a visual and vocal impact during the event. Reiterating similar CJP protests, earlier this month, the protest was also held at Jantar Mantar with the permission of Delhi Police.

Cockroach Janata Party Delhi Protest Today June 20: What To Expect?

Speeches and slogans, symbolic demonstrations and discussions around education and employment related issues are to be expected. It has become popular among students and young professionals, especially those who have been disillusioned by the controversy over exams and the delay in recruitment. Undoubtedly, the size of the crowds, the amount of social media coverage and the presence of more police around the protest site to ensure law and order were present during previous protests. With the attention that the movement has garnered in the past few weeks, it is likely that authorities will be paying close attention to today’s gathering.

Cockroach Janata Party Delhi Protest Today June 20: What Did Delhi Police Say?



Delhi Police and organisers has repeatedly pointed out that the protest should be peaceful. The supporters have been told to co-operate with the police and obey the instructions given at the stadium and do not participate in any disruptive activity. Jantar Mantar is expected to be busier all day long as students, jobless youth and activists flock to the venue from various states. The protest is likely to be a forum for people to raise issues about educational reforms, transparency in the exam process, employment process, increased accountability from authorities etc.

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