When Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Next Protest? Check Venue, Timing And Other Key Details

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the youth-led political movement that has gained significant attention through its online campaigns and street demonstrations, has announced its next major protest in the national capital. The announcement was made via the group’s official social media and its organisers called on participants to attend what it is said to be a peaceful protest demanding education-related issues and accountability of the public. Though the exact protest site has yet to be revealed, CJP leaders have indicated that the site will be announced near the time of the protest.

When Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Next Protest? Check Venue, Timing

Cockroach Janata Party is also calling its supporters and citizens across the country to come in a demonstration on June 20, 2026 in Delhi to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for taking accountability. The venue and time is yet to be announced.



What To Expect From Cockroach Janata Party’s Next Protest?

The June 20 protest is expected to mobilise people from across several states, making it one of the largest mobilisations, according to the organisers, by the movement to date. The group has presented the demonstration as a nationwide protest against issues concerning the students and youths. But the supporters have been urged to reach in Delhi for the event and take part in it, though at present no schedule, gathering point or route details have been released. The date of the protest too is expected and organisers have said they will provide more logistical details in the next few days via official channels and social media.

Cockroach Janata Party’s Next Protest

The announcement arrives as the Cockroach Janata Party, a party that has been making use of digital communication and public demonstrations to make its message heard, has gained more visibility. Yesterday, founder Abhijeet Dipke met the families of several students who dies by suicide recently because of the exam paper leak fiasco. The group has organised events before which have garnered online coverage, especially from students and young professionals. The current call to action is one for accountability and organisers are encouraging people, student groups and supporters to join in with the call for change, who match the movement’s demands.

Also Read: Why Has Akal Takht Declared Bhagwant Mann ‘Tankhaiya’ And Asked Sikhs To Shun Him?