Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Coimbatore Pastor Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting Two Minors

John Jebaraj


Popular pastor and gospel singer John Jebaraj from Coimbatore has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls. The 37-year-old preacher, who runs the Kings Generation Church, is currently absconding, and a special police team has been formed to trace him.

The complaint was filed by the Coimbatore Central All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) on March 21, 2025, nearly 11 months after the alleged assault. According to the FIR, the incident took place on May 21, 2024, at Jebaraj’s residence in the GN Mills area, where the two minors a 17-year-old girl and her 14-year-old friend were allegedly assaulted.

Threatened to kill

Sources said the 17-year-old girl, an orphan adopted by the pastor’s father-in-law, and the 14-year-old girl, a neighbour, were taken to Jebaraj’s home by his father-in-law under the pretext of attending a party. There, they were allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted. The survivors claimed that Jebaraj also threatened to kill them if they revealed the incident to anyone.

The case was registered under Sections 9(I)(m) (aggravated sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

The matter came to light only in March 2025, when the 14-year-old disclosed the abuse to her parents, who then approached the police.

Despite the police stating that Jebaraj has been missing since the FIR was filed, his official Instagram account was active as recently as March 31, promoting an upcoming prayer concert in Chennai, raising questions about his actual whereabouts.

John Jebaraj is widely known for his gospel music ministry, with a significant presence on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, where he commands thousands of followers.

Police investigations are ongoing. The authorities have urged the public to share any credible information regarding his location.

