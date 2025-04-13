Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested In Munnar After POCSO Complaint

Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested In Munnar After POCSO Complaint

John Jebaraj, accused of sexually harassing two minor girls in Coimbatore last year, was arrested in Kerala after hiding for months. A POCSO case was filed against him.

Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested In Munnar After POCSO Complaint


John Jebaraj, a 35-year-old Christian preacher from Tenkasi district, was arrested today by police after months of hiding. He was wanted in connection with a case of sexual harassment of two underage girls in Coimbatore.

The arrest was made in Munnar, Kerala, where he had been staying at a relative’s house. A team from Kattur all-women police surrounded the area and took him into custody early this morning.

Jebaraj was known for preaching at the Kings Generation Church in Coimbatore and had gained popularity on social media for his Christian songs. According to the police, the incident happened during a program held at his home in the G.N. Mills area on May 21 last year.

Two girls, aged 14 and 17, attended the event and later accused Jebaraj of sexual harassment. Their parents filed a complaint, and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Gandhipuram Central Women’s Police Station.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Soon after the complaint, Jebaraj went into hiding. In response, the Coimbatore District Police issued lookout notices at airports and seaports to prevent him from fleeing the country.

After months of tracking, police received information that Jebaraj was hiding in Kerala. The arrest was successfully carried out with support from local authorities, and the investigation is now being handled by the Kattur all-women police.

Authorities have confirmed that further inquiries are ongoing to collect more evidence and determine if there are other complaints against the preacher.

ALSO READ: ‘Bengal No Longer Safe For Hindus’, Says BJP After 3 Killed In Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Law

Filed under

John Jebaraj Arrested John Jebaraj POCSO case minor girls harassment

newsx

Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested In Munnar After POCSO Complaint
A widely circulated video

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe...
Fresh revelations have su

Tahawwur Rana’s Role In 2004 Plot To Assassinate Narendra Modi And The Political Conspiracy Exposed:...
Tensions continue to grip

‘Hindus Forced To Flee Homes’, BJP Claims After Murshidabad Waqf Violence: 150 Arrested
Vishal Gawli, the key acc

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail
In a tragic incident in V

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe...

Tahawwur Rana’s Role In 2004 Plot To Assassinate Narendra Modi And The Political Conspiracy Exposed: Report

Tahawwur Rana’s Role In 2004 Plot To Assassinate Narendra Modi And The Political Conspiracy Exposed:...

‘Hindus Forced To Flee Homes’, BJP Claims After Murshidabad Waqf Violence: 150 Arrested

‘Hindus Forced To Flee Homes’, BJP Claims After Murshidabad Waqf Violence: 150 Arrested

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Entertainment

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?