Coimbatore Religious Leader John Jebaraj Arrested In Munnar After POCSO Complaint

John Jebaraj, accused of sexually harassing two minor girls in Coimbatore last year, was arrested in Kerala after hiding for months. A POCSO case was filed against him.

John Jebaraj, a 35-year-old Christian preacher from Tenkasi district, was arrested today by police after months of hiding. He was wanted in connection with a case of sexual harassment of two underage girls in Coimbatore.

The arrest was made in Munnar, Kerala, where he had been staying at a relative’s house. A team from Kattur all-women police surrounded the area and took him into custody early this morning.

Jebaraj was known for preaching at the Kings Generation Church in Coimbatore and had gained popularity on social media for his Christian songs. According to the police, the incident happened during a program held at his home in the G.N. Mills area on May 21 last year.

Two girls, aged 14 and 17, attended the event and later accused Jebaraj of sexual harassment. Their parents filed a complaint, and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Gandhipuram Central Women’s Police Station.

Soon after the complaint, Jebaraj went into hiding. In response, the Coimbatore District Police issued lookout notices at airports and seaports to prevent him from fleeing the country.

After months of tracking, police received information that Jebaraj was hiding in Kerala. The arrest was successfully carried out with support from local authorities, and the investigation is now being handled by the Kattur all-women police.

Authorities have confirmed that further inquiries are ongoing to collect more evidence and determine if there are other complaints against the preacher.

