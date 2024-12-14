Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot Chills At 1 Degree Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that temperatures in Delhi are likely to decrease by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the coming days due to changing wind patterns. Additionally, a severe cold wave is expected to affect Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy explained that the temperature drop in Delhi is a result of prevailing northwesterly winds, which will soon be replaced by southeasterly winds in North India. This shift is expected to bring colder conditions to the region, with severe cold waves already being reported in parts of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

“In Delhi, northwesterly winds are currently blowing, but southeasterly winds are set to take over soon in North India, causing temperatures to drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius. Severe cold waves have already been observed in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh,” Dr. Roy said.

She further mentioned that this cold wave is expected to last for the next one to two days in North and Central India, bringing colder-than-normal weather. However, temperatures are predicted to rise again by December 16-17 as the weather patterns shift once more.

As per the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23°C on Saturday, while the minimum temperature dropped to 8°C.

Notably, Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 4.5°C, and a maximum temperature of 23°C.

