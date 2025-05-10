Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called the naming of Operation Sindoor a powerful and emotional tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the sindoor symbolises both marriage and the bloodshed caused by terrorism.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has drawn attention for his poignant explanation of Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to Saudi Arabia-based news outlet Al Arabiya, Tharoor called the operation’s name both “brilliant” and “deeply evocative,” tying its symbolism to the tragic loss of life in the attack.

Responding to a question on the operation’s name, Tharoor said the term “Sindoor” the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women has become emotionally charged following the killing of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal during the Pahalgam attack. Referring to a viral image of his grieving wife, Himanshi Narwal, who had been on her honeymoon, Tharoor said:

“The image that was seared into the nation’s consciousness was of a newly wedded now newly widowed bride kneeling by the body of her slain husband. The terrorists, in effect, wiped the sindoor from her forehead.”

Twenty-six people, including tourists and locals, were killed in the July attack that sparked nationwide outrage.

Tharoor further noted the symbolic power of the name:

“The colour of sindoor is not very different from the colour of blood- the blood of innocent Indians spilled by terrorists. Operation Sindoor was a powerful reminder of that loss and the need for strong action.”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP praised whoever named the mission, calling it a “brilliant” and “emotional” choice that resonated across the country.

During the interview, Tharoor also accused Pakistan of being in “perpetual denial” about its role in cross-border terrorism.

“They denied involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks until Ajmal Kasab was caught alive. They claimed ignorance about Osama Bin Laden’s whereabouts until he was found in a military zone near a Pakistani Army base,” Tharoor said.

He contrasted India’s intent with Pakistan’s ambitions:

“India is a status quo power focused on economic growth and development. Pakistan, on the other hand, is a revisionist power using terrorism to pursue territorial claims.”

Tharoor’s statements have added weight to India’s global diplomatic messaging as it navigates heightened tensions with its western neighbour.

