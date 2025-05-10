Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Colour Of Blood’: Tharoor Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind India’s Operation Sindoor

‘Colour Of Blood’: Tharoor Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind India’s Operation Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called the naming of Operation Sindoor a powerful and emotional tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the sindoor symbolises both marriage and the bloodshed caused by terrorism.

‘Colour Of Blood’: Tharoor Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind India’s Operation Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has drawn attention for his poignant explanation of Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.


Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has drawn attention for his poignant explanation of Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to Saudi Arabia-based news outlet Al Arabiya, Tharoor called the operation’s name both “brilliant” and “deeply evocative,” tying its symbolism to the tragic loss of life in the attack.

Responding to a question on the operation’s name, Tharoor said the term “Sindoor” the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women has become emotionally charged following the killing of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal during the Pahalgam attack. Referring to a viral image of his grieving wife, Himanshi Narwal, who had been on her honeymoon, Tharoor said:

“The image that was seared into the nation’s consciousness was of a newly wedded now newly widowed bride kneeling by the body of her slain husband. The terrorists, in effect, wiped the sindoor from her forehead.”

Twenty-six people, including tourists and locals, were killed in the July attack that sparked nationwide outrage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tharoor further noted the symbolic power of the name:

“The colour of sindoor is not very different from the colour of blood- the blood of innocent Indians spilled by terrorists. Operation Sindoor was a powerful reminder of that loss and the need for strong action.”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP praised whoever named the mission, calling it a “brilliant” and “emotional” choice that resonated across the country.

During the interview, Tharoor also accused Pakistan of being in “perpetual denial” about its role in cross-border terrorism.

“They denied involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks until Ajmal Kasab was caught alive. They claimed ignorance about Osama Bin Laden’s whereabouts until he was found in a military zone near a Pakistani Army base,” Tharoor said.

He contrasted India’s intent with Pakistan’s ambitions:

“India is a status quo power focused on economic growth and development. Pakistan, on the other hand, is a revisionist power using terrorism to pursue territorial claims.”

Tharoor’s statements have added weight to India’s global diplomatic messaging as it navigates heightened tensions with its western neighbour.

ALSO READ: Projectile Debris Found In Kachchh Udhampur After Cross-Border Shelling

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Shashi Tharoor

In a major counter-terror

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Key JeM Figure And Masood Azhar’s Kin, Killed In Indian...
Congress MP Shashi Tharoo

‘Colour Of Blood’: Tharoor Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind India’s Operation Sindoor
newsx

J&K CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Shelling Victims
India’s First Hydrogen-

Adani Group Deploys India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck for Mining Logistics
adani portfolio

Adani Digital Labs Partners With Dragonpass To Elevate Airport Lounge And Travel Experiences
newsx

Bhutan Signs MoU with Adani for 5,000 MW Hydropower Development
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Key JeM Figure And Masood Azhar’s Kin, Killed In Indian Strike

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Key JeM Figure And Masood Azhar’s Kin, Killed In Indian...

J&K CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Shelling Victims

J&K CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Shelling Victims

Adani Group Deploys India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck for Mining Logistics

Adani Group Deploys India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck for Mining Logistics

Adani Digital Labs Partners With Dragonpass To Elevate Airport Lounge And Travel Experiences

Adani Digital Labs Partners With Dragonpass To Elevate Airport Lounge And Travel Experiences

Bhutan Signs MoU with Adani for 5,000 MW Hydropower Development

Bhutan Signs MoU with Adani for 5,000 MW Hydropower Development

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media