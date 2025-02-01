Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By ₹7 Ahead Of Union Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹7, effective immediately.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By ₹7 Ahead Of Union Budget


Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹7, effective immediately. This marks the second consecutive month of price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As of today, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at ₹1,797, down from ₹1,804. The reduction comes just ahead of the Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be delivering her eighth consecutive budget on February 1 at 11:00 AM in the Lok Sabha.

Recent Price Trends

On January 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by ₹14.50, bringing the rate down from ₹1,818.50 to ₹1,804. However, the December 2024 revision saw a price hike of ₹16.50.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While commercial LPG prices have seen fluctuations, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged. Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹803 in Delhi, ₹829 in Kolkata, ₹802 in Mumbai, and ₹818 in Chennai.

The prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders are revised on the first day of every month. These price changes directly impact businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and catering services that depend heavily on commercial LPG.

The reduction, though modest, offers minor relief to commercial establishments facing rising operational costs. Industry stakeholders are optimistic that the Union Budget 2025-26 might introduce further measures to stabilize energy prices and support businesses.

Expectations from the Union Budget 2025-26

With the budget presentation just around the corner, several key areas are anticipated to be addressed:

  1. Energy Pricing: Potential schemes to manage and stabilize commercial fuel costs.
  2. Support for MSMEs: Tax reforms and incentives to enhance ease of doing business.
  3. Inflation Control: Measures to mitigate the rising costs of essential goods and services.
  4. Green Energy Initiatives: Encouraging businesses to adopt cleaner energy solutions.

The recent ₹7 price cut in commercial LPG cylinders is a symbolic gesture ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present the budget, businesses are hopeful for more substantial relief measures and economic reforms.

With all eyes on the upcoming budget, stakeholders eagerly await announcements that could shape India’s economic landscape for the coming fiscal year.

Read More : Air Kerala Set to Launch Operations from Kannur International Airport in June 2025

Filed under

LPG Cylinder Union Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Natalie Winters, White House Correspondent, Faces Backlash For ‘Unprofessional’ Outfit; Responds To Criticism

Natalie Winters, White House Correspondent, Faces Backlash For ‘Unprofessional’ Outfit; Responds To Criticism

Budget 2025: Who Gave The Shortest Budget Speech? Was Only 800 Words Long

Budget 2025: Who Gave The Shortest Budget Speech? Was Only 800 Words Long

Prioritize Tax Cuts For Individuals, Not Corporates: Former IMF Executive Highlights India’s High Tax Burden

Prioritize Tax Cuts For Individuals, Not Corporates: Former IMF Executive Highlights India’s High Tax Burden

Is GBS More Dangerous Than Anticipated? 4 Deaths, 140 Active Cases in Maharashtra

Is GBS More Dangerous Than Anticipated? 4 Deaths, 140 Active Cases in Maharashtra

Union Budget 2025: Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Core Team

Union Budget 2025: Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Core Team

Entertainment

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The Truth

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox