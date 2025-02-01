Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By ₹7 Ahead Of Union Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹7, effective immediately.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹7, effective immediately. This marks the second consecutive month of price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders.

As of today, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at ₹1,797, down from ₹1,804. The reduction comes just ahead of the Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be delivering her eighth consecutive budget on February 1 at 11:00 AM in the Lok Sabha.

Recent Price Trends

On January 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by ₹14.50, bringing the rate down from ₹1,818.50 to ₹1,804. However, the December 2024 revision saw a price hike of ₹16.50.

While commercial LPG prices have seen fluctuations, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged. Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹803 in Delhi, ₹829 in Kolkata, ₹802 in Mumbai, and ₹818 in Chennai.

The prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders are revised on the first day of every month. These price changes directly impact businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and catering services that depend heavily on commercial LPG.

The reduction, though modest, offers minor relief to commercial establishments facing rising operational costs. Industry stakeholders are optimistic that the Union Budget 2025-26 might introduce further measures to stabilize energy prices and support businesses.

Expectations from the Union Budget 2025-26

With the budget presentation just around the corner, several key areas are anticipated to be addressed:

Energy Pricing: Potential schemes to manage and stabilize commercial fuel costs. Support for MSMEs: Tax reforms and incentives to enhance ease of doing business. Inflation Control: Measures to mitigate the rising costs of essential goods and services. Green Energy Initiatives: Encouraging businesses to adopt cleaner energy solutions.

The recent ₹7 price cut in commercial LPG cylinders is a symbolic gesture ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present the budget, businesses are hopeful for more substantial relief measures and economic reforms.

With all eyes on the upcoming budget, stakeholders eagerly await announcements that could shape India’s economic landscape for the coming fiscal year.

