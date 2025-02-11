Complainant Testifies In Court Against Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case

A special court recently heard the ongoing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, regarding remarks made during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

A special court recently heard the ongoing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, regarding remarks made during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. The case revolves around an alleged objectionable comment made by Gandhi about Home Minister Amit Shah, which prompted local BJP politician Vijay Mishra to file the complaint.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Case Details and Developments

Allegations : The defamation complaint, filed in 2018, accuses Gandhi of making an indecent remark about Amit Shah, which allegedly caused harm to Mishra. Gandhi’s comment was reportedly made during the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections, and Mishra, hailing from Hanumanganj, claimed that the remark had personally hurt him.

: The defamation complaint, filed in 2018, accuses Gandhi of making an indecent remark about Amit Shah, which allegedly caused harm to Mishra. Gandhi’s comment was reportedly made during the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections, and Mishra, hailing from Hanumanganj, claimed that the remark had personally hurt him. Legal Proceedings : The case has undergone several proceedings over the past five years. Gandhi reportedly failed to appear in court on multiple occasions, leading to the issuance of a warrant in December 2023, after which he appeared before the court. In February 2024, Gandhi complied with the summons and was granted bail by the special magistrate on two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

: The case has undergone several proceedings over the past five years. Gandhi reportedly failed to appear in court on multiple occasions, leading to the issuance of a warrant in December 2023, after which he appeared before the court. In February 2024, Gandhi complied with the summons and was granted bail by the special magistrate on two sureties of ₹25,000 each. Cross-Examination : The most recent hearing focused on the cross-examination of the complainant, Vijay Mishra. Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing Mishra, informed the court that the cross-examination by Gandhi’s advocate, Kashi Prasad Shukla, had been completed. The next hearing is scheduled for February 24, when a witness will be cross-examined.

: The most recent hearing focused on the cross-examination of the complainant, Vijay Mishra. Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing Mishra, informed the court that the cross-examination by Gandhi’s advocate, Kashi Prasad Shukla, had been completed. The next hearing is scheduled for February 24, when a witness will be cross-examined. Gandhi’s Defense: Gandhi has pleaded not guilty and insists that the case is part of a political conspiracy aimed at targeting him. The court has directed the complainant to present further evidence in the case.

Legal and Political Implications

This defamation case underscores the ongoing tension between political figures in India, particularly between leaders from opposing parties. As the case progresses, it is likely to remain a focal point of discussion in political circles, especially given the involvement of prominent political figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah. The outcome could have implications for how defamation cases involving politicians are handled in the future.

Read More : ‘How Many MLAs in Delhi? Bhagwant Mann Takes a Jab At Congress Over ‘Dissent’ Claims