Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Complainant Testifies In Court Against Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case

A special court recently heard the ongoing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, regarding remarks made during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Complainant Testifies In Court Against Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case


A special court recently heard the ongoing defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, regarding remarks made during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. The case revolves around an alleged objectionable comment made by Gandhi about Home Minister Amit Shah, which prompted local BJP politician Vijay Mishra to file the complaint.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Case Details and Developments

  • Allegations: The defamation complaint, filed in 2018, accuses Gandhi of making an indecent remark about Amit Shah, which allegedly caused harm to Mishra. Gandhi’s comment was reportedly made during the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections, and Mishra, hailing from Hanumanganj, claimed that the remark had personally hurt him.
  • Legal Proceedings: The case has undergone several proceedings over the past five years. Gandhi reportedly failed to appear in court on multiple occasions, leading to the issuance of a warrant in December 2023, after which he appeared before the court. In February 2024, Gandhi complied with the summons and was granted bail by the special magistrate on two sureties of ₹25,000 each.
  • Cross-Examination: The most recent hearing focused on the cross-examination of the complainant, Vijay Mishra. Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing Mishra, informed the court that the cross-examination by Gandhi’s advocate, Kashi Prasad Shukla, had been completed. The next hearing is scheduled for February 24, when a witness will be cross-examined.
  • Gandhi’s Defense: Gandhi has pleaded not guilty and insists that the case is part of a political conspiracy aimed at targeting him. The court has directed the complainant to present further evidence in the case.

Legal and Political Implications

This defamation case underscores the ongoing tension between political figures in India, particularly between leaders from opposing parties. As the case progresses, it is likely to remain a focal point of discussion in political circles, especially given the involvement of prominent political figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah. The outcome could have implications for how defamation cases involving politicians are handled in the future.

Read More : ‘How Many MLAs in Delhi? Bhagwant Mann Takes a Jab At Congress Over ‘Dissent’ Claims

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

YouTube Turns 20: Can You Imagine A World Without YouTube? Here’s How It All Began

YouTube Turns 20: Can You Imagine A World Without YouTube? Here’s How It All Began

Ayodhya Sees Surge In Devotees As Mahakumbh Mela Drives Visitors To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ayodhya Sees Surge In Devotees As Mahakumbh Mela Drives Visitors To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Chinese Nationals Escorted Off KLIA Flight Over Disturbance, Later Declared Missing—What Happened?

Chinese Nationals Escorted Off KLIA Flight Over Disturbance, Later Declared Missing—What Happened?

“Justice Wasn’t Served” Says Father Of Mandsaur Gang-rape Victim After SC Stays Death Sentence Of Accused

“Justice Wasn’t Served” Says Father Of Mandsaur Gang-rape Victim After SC Stays Death Sentence Of...

WHO Recommends Potassium-Enriched Salt For Hypertension And Reduced Risks For Stroke

WHO Recommends Potassium-Enriched Salt For Hypertension And Reduced Risks For Stroke

Entertainment

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s Orders

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral On Instagram

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox