Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Complete Blackout In Delhi At 8 PM Today As Part Of The Mock Drill

In line with a nationwide mock drill planned for preparedness and coordination during emergency scenarios, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area will undergo a scheduled blackout tonight.

A comprehensive civil defence mock drill is being conducted at the ISBT area.

As per official communication, the blackout will begin at 8:00 pm and continue till 8:15 pm. Authorities have urged residents, establishments, and offices in the NDMC zone to cooperate fully and switch off all non-essential lights during the 15-minute interval.

The blackout is part of a routine exercise conducted to test response mechanisms and improve readiness in case of real-time contingencies. Emergency services and critical infrastructure will remain unaffected.

