Complete Blackout In Emergency Drills Conducted Under Operation Sheild In Key Cities

In a display of coordinated preparedness, major cities across Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab conducted a series of blackout and emergency response mock drills under the umbrella of Operation Shield, an initiative designed to strengthen civilian readiness and emergency coordination in times of crisis.

In Srinagar, the heart of Kashmir’s bustling Lal Chowk fell into an eerie silence on Thursday night as a full blackout drill was conducted. Residents and shopkeepers participated by switching off lights and adhering to pre-circulated guidelines. The drill, carried out in coordination with the civil administration, police, and disaster management teams, included the activation of warning sirens and emergency announcements to simulate a real-time threat scenario.

Similarly, in Punjab’s Amritsar, an identical blackout drill took place. Streets near the Golden Temple and adjacent markets went dark for the designated 15-minute period. Civil defence volunteers and local authorities were seen guiding people through standard operating procedures in the event of a crisis, ensuring full compliance from the public.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, the mock drill extended beyond blackout protocols. Authorities simulated a fire emergency situation in a crowded urban zone. Fire brigades, medical responders, and rescue teams carried out live demonstrations, showcasing evacuation protocols, rescue measures, and communication techniques. Loud sirens rang out as part of the operation, marking the urgency and realism of the simulation.

The primary goal of Operation Shield, according to senior administrative officials, is to build a culture of preparedness among civilians and test the efficiency of inter-agency coordination during high-risk emergencies, including terror attacks and natural disasters. As part of the ongoing initiative, similar drills are expected to be held in other districts in the coming days.

Officials praised the public for their cooperation and urged continued vigilance and adherence to all safety advisories. The drills, they stressed, are not meant to cause panic but to ensure that when a real emergency strikes, citizens and institutions alike respond with speed, discipline, and clarity.

