Thursday, February 13, 2025
Concealed Synthetic Diamonds Worth Nearly 5 Crores Intercepted At Mumbai’s CSMI Airport By CISF

The passenger, along with the recovered synthetic diamonds, was immediately handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs officials of Mumbai Airport for further investigation.

Concealed Synthetic Diamonds Worth Nearly 5 Crores Intercepted At Mumbai’s CSMI Airport By CISF


The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) claimed to have intercepted an indian passenger carrying diamonds worth nearly Rs 5 crores at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai.

The CISF personnel demonstrated their steadfast commitment to aviation security by detecting and preventing the smuggling of synthetic diamonds worth approximately INR 4.93 crores, on at around noon on February 12. 

As per the information, an Indian passenger identified as Bharatbhai Govindbhai Nathani, reported at Terminal 2 of CSMI Airport for his journey to Bangkok via NOK Airlines flight No. DD 939. The flight was scheduled to depart at 0250 hours, and after completing the required check-in formalities, he proceeded to the security screening area with his hand baggage.

It was then revealed during the screening of his laptop bag, CISF Screener CT/GD Subodh Kumar observed a suspicious image on the X-BIS machine. 

On a closer analysis, it was noted that the battery compartment of the laptop appeared to contain an unidentified foreign object. 

Based on the passenger’s profiling and the suspicious image, the bag was flagged for further examination. Following this, another CISF personnel Meena Mukesh Kumar, assigned for physical checks, conducted a thorough inspection of the bag, leading to the recovery of concealed synthetic diamonds hidden inside the laptop battery compartment in 26 small transparent packets.

The passenger, along with the recovered synthetic diamonds, was immediately handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs officials of Mumbai Airport for further investigation. As per the AIU/Customs officials, the total weight of the synthetic diamonds was approximately 2147.20 carats, with an estimated market value of INR 4.93 Cr.

The swift and alert action by CISF personnel not only prevented a significant smuggling attempt but also reaffirmed CISF’s commitment to national security and vigilance at India’s international airports.

