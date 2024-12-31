Condoms, ORS, And Helmets Given As New Year’s Eve Gifts At Pune Pub—Public Reacts

A Pune pub's New Year’s Eve gift packages, which included helmets, ORS packets, and condoms, sparked widespread controversy and a police investigation. While the pub defended the items as promoting responsible partying, the inclusion of condoms led to mixed reactions.

A Pune pub has become the center of controversy ahead of its New Year’s Eve party after sending out gift packages to its regular patrons that included helmets, condoms, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets, and confetti poppers. Intended to promote responsible behavior during the celebration, the package’s inclusion of condoms alongside other items quickly caught the attention of the public and sparked outrage.

The package was sent to around 80-90 of the pub’s loyal guests, all of whom were regular attendees of the venue’s events. The items—helmets, ORS packets, confetti poppers, and condoms—were intended as safety precautions for the New Year’s Eve party, with the pub encouraging guests to stay hydrated, wear helmets, and avoid drink driving. However, the inclusion of condoms as part of the package led to mixed reactions.

The controversy escalated when a recipient shared photos of the package on social media. The images quickly went viral, attracting significant attention. The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress led a formal complaint to the Pune Police Commissioner, demanding action against the pub for what they considered to be a publicity stunt. Akshay Jain, the General Secretary of the Maharashtra Youth Congress, expressed his disapproval, saying, “We are not against pub culture or nightlife, but we are against this kind of cheap publicity. We have made a complaint to the Pune Police Commissioner and hope this kind of cheap publicity stunt doesn’t happen again in the city.”

The complaint triggered an official investigation by the Pune Police. Senior Police Inspector Nilkanth Jagtap from Mundhwa police station confirmed the incident, explaining that the gift packages, which were sent to 40 of the pub’s regular guests, were part of the pub’s efforts to promote safety and responsibility during the upcoming celebration. In addition to condoms, the packages also contained helmets and a safety advisory urging guests to use helmets, stay hydrated, and avoid drink driving.

Despite the backlash, the pub defended its actions. Zaid Khan, a representative of Hi Spirit—the pub involved in the controversy—explained that the condoms were included to promote safe sex, while the helmets and ORS packets aimed to ensure the safety and well-being of guests. He clarified that no complaints had been received at the time of distribution. Khan further stated, “The intention behind including condoms in the packages was to promote safe sex practices, and the other items, such as ORS and helmets, were meant to encourage safety during the party. We believe in promoting a responsible approach to partying.”

The public reaction has been divided. Some condemned the inclusion of condoms, calling it inappropriate, while others supported the initiative, seeing it as a practical way to promote safe sexual practices. One social media user remarked, “Indians still live in the colonial period. No change,” while another criticized the initiative, saying it promoted “adulterous tendencies.” On the other hand, some recipients of the packages, all of whom were above 21 years of age, defended the pub’s actions, stating that the initiative was practical and aligned with promoting responsible behavior.

This incident has ignited a broader conversation about public health, responsible partying, and cultural norms in India. While the Maharashtra Youth Congress raised concerns about the pub’s intentions, it highlighted an ongoing debate over whether such publicity stunts are appropriate or if they serve as genuine efforts to promote safety.

Following the complaint, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that an investigation into the matter was underway. He assured that appropriate action would be taken if the pub’s actions were found to be misleading or harmful. The controversy surrounding the pub’s New Year’s Eve gift packages has put the spotlight on the responsibility of businesses to ensure that their actions promote safety and align with cultural norms, sparking a much-needed debate on how to navigate public health initiatives in modern times.

