Confirmed! From Maulana Masood Azhar’s Kin To Yusuf Azhar, Top Terrorists Killed In Indian Strikes On May 7, Details Here

On May 7, in a high-impact cross-border operation under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces successfully targeted and eliminated five high-value terrorists operating from within Pakistan.

These individuals, affiliated with proscribed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were responsible for orchestrating numerous attacks on Indian soil and sustaining militant infrastructure along the Line of Control.

Key Targets Neutralized:

1. Mudassar Khadian Khas (alias Abu Jundal)

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

Mudassar, a top Lashkar handler and in-charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, was among the most significant eliminations. His funeral, tellingly, included a guard of honour by the Pakistan Army, wreaths from the Army Chief and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, and prayers led by global-designated terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf—pointing to state complicity.

2. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Jameel, the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar and head of Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, was actively involved in radical indoctrination and fundraising. His death is a major blow to Jaish’s recruitment and propaganda networks.

3. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, Ghosi Sahab)

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

A key weapons trainer and brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Yusuf was implicated in multiple terror plots in Kashmir and the IC-814 hijacking. His death marks the removal of one of Jaish’s oldest operatives.

4. Khalid (alias Abu Akasha)

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

Khalid had long been involved in terror attacks and arms smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral in Faisalabad drew senior Pakistan Army officers and the city’s Deputy Commissioner, highlighting the establishment’s continued links to Lashkar.

5. Mohammad Hassan Khan

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Son of senior JeM commander Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, Hassan played a pivotal role in planning operations in Jammu & Kashmir. His elimination disrupts the operational chain of command in PoK.

This targeted strike has severely dented the operational strength of Pakistan-based terror outfits, signaling a decisive shift in India’s counter-terror response.

