Congress Accuses BJP Of Politicising Operation Sindoor, Plans Jai Hind Rallies Over Pm Modi’s Silence On Us Role

The Congress party on Wednesday accused the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor and announced plans to hold “Jai Hind” rallies across India to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his silence on the United States’ role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire. This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed he had mediated between the two countries, a statement the Modi government has yet to address publicly.

Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh criticised the Prime Minister for meeting only NDA Chief Ministers and ignoring other regional leaders, calling it blatant politicisation. “We have never done politics on security,” he said, urging Modi to be transparent and include all Chief Ministers in discussions.

During a high-level Congress Working Committee meeting attended by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, and others, the party adopted a resolution expressing concern over the “abrupt end” to India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan. The resolution stated that the government’s silence has left many “unanswered questions” and that India-Pakistan issues should remain bilateral without external interference a point seemingly contradicted by Trump’s claims.

Jairam Ramesh announced that the Congress will soon organize rallies demanding explanations from the Prime Minister about America’s involvement in the ceasefire. Rahul Gandhi is also expected to hold a press conference on Friday to voice these concerns.

Congress media head Pawan Khera questioned whether the ceasefire deal included demands for Pakistan to hand over terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, pressing the government for clarity on this issue.

The BJP responded sharply through national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, urging Congress to “walk the talk” and support the government genuinely if it claims to back Operation Sindoor. Trivedi stressed that the Modi government has never acknowledged a ceasefire and reaffirmed that the resolution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) lies solely in bilateral talks.

He also dismissed Congress questions during the ongoing operation as premature and “unnecessary,” suggesting that if Congress truly supports the government, it should wait until the operation concludes before raising such doubts.

The political standoff highlights the rising tensions as the government continues its security operation against Pakistan-backed militants, with opposition parties demanding transparency and accountability on the international dimension of the ceasefire.

