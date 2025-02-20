Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Congress’ Alka Lamba Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Herself And Rekha Gupta From DUSU Days, Says ‘We Hope Yamuna Will Be Clean’

Congress’ Alka Lamba Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Herself And Rekha Gupta From DUSU Days, Says ‘We Hope Yamuna Will Be Clean’

The duo, who were one time competitors during the student election battles, had sworn in as office bearers for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in the mid-90s. Lamba had been elected President on behalf of NSUI, while Gupta became General Secretary from ABVP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Congress’ Alka Lamba Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Herself And Rekha Gupta From DUSU Days, Says ‘We Hope Yamuna Will Be Clean’


Congress leader Alka Lamba posted an emotional and nostalgic message recently, posting a photo from the year 1995, which was a special moment in her student political life. The picture, which is almost three decades old, shows Lamba with Rekha Gupta, who has just been appointed as the Delhi Chief Minister. The duo, who were one time competitors during the student election battles, had sworn in as office bearers for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in the mid-90s. Lamba had been elected President on behalf of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), while Gupta became General Secretary from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lamba’s on X posts, “This throwback picture of 1995—when I and Rekha Gupta took oath together. I defeated NSUI for the post of Delhi University Students Union president, and Rekha defeated ABVP for the post of ABVP General Secretary. Congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta. Congratulations Delhi for having fourth woman Chief Minister, and hopefully the Yamuna will be pure and daughters will be secure.”

This warm appreciation of Lamba is an example of how both women respect one another’s political lives, transcending their difference in affiliations. Amidst political rivalries where individual friendships tend to become eclipsed, Lamba’s eulogy for Gupta illustrates how much respect they have for each other through all those years spent in student politics.

Rekha Gupta’s Political Life

Rekha Gupta’s rise to the position of Delhi’s Chief Minister is a significant milestone, not just for her personally, but for women in politics. She has become the fourth woman to occupy this prestigious role in Delhi, following in the footsteps of leaders like Sheila Dikshit, who served three terms as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Gupta’s appointment also heralds the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the national capital after 27 years, marking a dramatic turn in Delhi’s political scene.

Gupta was a key student activist in the 1990s and was also linked to ABVP, which is the students’ wing of the BJP. She proceeded to leave her mark in the politics of Delhi, holding different positions within the party before winning a record-breaking election in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh constituency by a landslide of more than 29,000 votes, beating AAP’s Bandana Kumari. Her win is interpreted as a victory of the much-desired return of BJP to power in Delhi after the party’s long absence in the Chief Minister’s office.

Alka Lamba’s Political Career

Alka Lamba’s career, while unique in its path, also reflects the determination of a leader who blazed her trail through the cutthroat politics of Delhi. Lamba had become the DUSU president in 1995 as an NSUI candidate and thus played an important role in student and later national politics. Lamba rose to be an important Congresswoman over the years, with known strong views and a willingness to confront political rivals.

Even though Lamba was defeated by AAP candidate Atishi in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls from the constituency of Kalkaji, her move to wish Gupta a warm congratulation was a departure from the acrimonious tone of politics in favor of respect for each other and shared past.

The picture Lamba posted from their DUSU times is a momentous one in their political careers, as the two women were leading the charge in student activism during the mid-90s. Even though they belonged to competing student groups—NSUI and ABVP—the two continued to be significant players in the politics of Delhi. The photo, showing a young Lamba and Gupta standing together as they swore in is a reminder of the distance both have traveled in their careers.

Talking to news agency PTI in an interview, Lamba reminisced about their journey together: “When the BJP declared Rekha ji’s name as Delhi CM, I traveled 30 years back. I remembered the day when we took the oath together… I was elected DUSU president as an NSUI candidate, and she was elected on the secretary seat. It was a turning point in both our lives.”

Rekha Gupta’s being appointed Delhi Chief Minister is important not just due to her own political success, but also as a milestone event for women within Indian politics. Gupta’s achievement of this authoritative position is significant as it demonstrates a change towards women leaders rising to prominent roles. She is just the fourth woman to be Chief Minister of Delhi, a city that has had powerful women leaders such as Sheila Dikshit, who was Chief Minister for 15 years.

ALSO READ: Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

 

Filed under

abvp Alka Lamba DUSU NSUI Rekha Gupta Delhi CM | Latest News & Updates

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kerala CM Slams UGC’s ‘Authoritarian’ Regulations, Calls For Federal Safeguards

Kerala CM Slams UGC’s ‘Authoritarian’ Regulations, Calls For Federal Safeguards

Why Has The U.S. Deported Indian Migrants To Panama Amid Trump’s Intensifying Immigration Crackdown?

Why Has The U.S. Deported Indian Migrants To Panama Amid Trump’s Intensifying Immigration Crackdown?

Fact Or Fiction? Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, And Mr. Beast At The Holy Festival, Netizens In Awe

Fact Or Fiction? Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, And Mr. Beast At The Holy Festival, Netizens...

Rekha Gupta Takes Over As Delhi Chief Minister: New Cabinet Gets To Work, Focus On ‘Cleaning Yamuna’

Rekha Gupta Takes Over As Delhi Chief Minister: New Cabinet Gets To Work, Focus On...

Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest To 200 ODI Wickets, Social Media Goes Wild

Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest To 200 ODI Wickets, Social Media Goes Wild

Entertainment

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox