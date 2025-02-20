Congress’ Alka Lamba Shares 30-Year-Old Picture Of Herself And Rekha Gupta From DUSU Days, Says ‘We Hope Yamuna Will Be Clean’

The duo, who were one time competitors during the student election battles, had sworn in as office bearers for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in the mid-90s. Lamba had been elected President on behalf of NSUI, while Gupta became General Secretary from ABVP.

Congress leader Alka Lamba posted an emotional and nostalgic message recently, posting a photo from the year 1995, which was a special moment in her student political life. The picture, which is almost three decades old, shows Lamba with Rekha Gupta, who has just been appointed as the Delhi Chief Minister. The duo, who were one time competitors during the student election battles, had sworn in as office bearers for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in the mid-90s. Lamba had been elected President on behalf of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), while Gupta became General Secretary from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lamba’s on X posts, “This throwback picture of 1995—when I and Rekha Gupta took oath together. I defeated NSUI for the post of Delhi University Students Union president, and Rekha defeated ABVP for the post of ABVP General Secretary. Congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta. Congratulations Delhi for having fourth woman Chief Minister, and hopefully the Yamuna will be pure and daughters will be secure.”

1995 की यह यादगार तस्वीर – जब मैंने और रेखा गुप्ता ने एक साथ शपथ ग्रहण की थी-

मैंने @nsui से दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ (DUSU) #अध्यक्ष पद पर जीत हासिल की थी और रेखा ने #ABVP से #महासचिव पद पर जीत हासिल की थी- रेखा गुप्ता को बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ.

दिल्ली को चौथी महिला… pic.twitter.com/csM1Rmwu9y Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) February 19, 2025

This warm appreciation of Lamba is an example of how both women respect one another’s political lives, transcending their difference in affiliations. Amidst political rivalries where individual friendships tend to become eclipsed, Lamba’s eulogy for Gupta illustrates how much respect they have for each other through all those years spent in student politics.

Rekha Gupta’s Political Life

Rekha Gupta’s rise to the position of Delhi’s Chief Minister is a significant milestone, not just for her personally, but for women in politics. She has become the fourth woman to occupy this prestigious role in Delhi, following in the footsteps of leaders like Sheila Dikshit, who served three terms as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Gupta’s appointment also heralds the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the national capital after 27 years, marking a dramatic turn in Delhi’s political scene.

Gupta was a key student activist in the 1990s and was also linked to ABVP, which is the students’ wing of the BJP. She proceeded to leave her mark in the politics of Delhi, holding different positions within the party before winning a record-breaking election in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh constituency by a landslide of more than 29,000 votes, beating AAP’s Bandana Kumari. Her win is interpreted as a victory of the much-desired return of BJP to power in Delhi after the party’s long absence in the Chief Minister’s office.

Alka Lamba’s Political Career

Alka Lamba’s career, while unique in its path, also reflects the determination of a leader who blazed her trail through the cutthroat politics of Delhi. Lamba had become the DUSU president in 1995 as an NSUI candidate and thus played an important role in student and later national politics. Lamba rose to be an important Congresswoman over the years, with known strong views and a willingness to confront political rivals.

Even though Lamba was defeated by AAP candidate Atishi in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls from the constituency of Kalkaji, her move to wish Gupta a warm congratulation was a departure from the acrimonious tone of politics in favor of respect for each other and shared past.

The picture Lamba posted from their DUSU times is a momentous one in their political careers, as the two women were leading the charge in student activism during the mid-90s. Even though they belonged to competing student groups—NSUI and ABVP—the two continued to be significant players in the politics of Delhi. The photo, showing a young Lamba and Gupta standing together as they swore in is a reminder of the distance both have traveled in their careers.

Talking to news agency PTI in an interview, Lamba reminisced about their journey together: “When the BJP declared Rekha ji’s name as Delhi CM, I traveled 30 years back. I remembered the day when we took the oath together… I was elected DUSU president as an NSUI candidate, and she was elected on the secretary seat. It was a turning point in both our lives.”

Rekha Gupta’s being appointed Delhi Chief Minister is important not just due to her own political success, but also as a milestone event for women within Indian politics. Gupta’s achievement of this authoritative position is significant as it demonstrates a change towards women leaders rising to prominent roles. She is just the fourth woman to be Chief Minister of Delhi, a city that has had powerful women leaders such as Sheila Dikshit, who was Chief Minister for 15 years.

ALSO READ: ‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital