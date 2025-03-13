Congress Alleges PM Modi Orchestrated Airtel, Jio, Starlink Deals To Please Trump

Airtel and Reliance Jio’s abrupt partnerships with Starlink have raised political concerns, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleging government influence. He claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the deals to strengthen ties with U.S. President Donald Trump through Elon Musk.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has alleged that the recent partnerships between Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Starlink were orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to gain favor with U.S. President Donald Trump through Elon Musk. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh questioned the sudden shift in stance by Airtel and Jio, who had previously voiced objections to Starlink’s entry into the Indian market.

Partnerships with Starlink

“Within literally 12 hours both Airtel and Jio have announced partnerships with Starlink, seemingly overcoming all their objections to its entry into India—which they have been voicing for quite some time,” Ramesh stated. “It is abundantly clear that these partnerships have been orchestrated by none other than the PM himself to buy goodwill with President Trump through Starlink’s owner Elon Musk. But many questions remain…”

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio recently announced their collaboration with Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink services to India, despite their prior resistance.

Ramesh also raised concerns regarding national security, questioning who would control connectivity during critical situations—Starlink or its Indian telecom partners. Additionally, he demanded clarity on whether other satellite-based connectivity providers would be allowed entry into India and under what terms.

Possible Link Between Starlink Tesla’s Manufacturing Plans in India

Further, Ramesh speculated on a possible link between Starlink’s entry and Tesla’s manufacturing plans in India, questioning whether any commitments had been made as part of the deal.

On the other hand, Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has welcomed the collaboration between telecom operators and satellite companies, describing it as a major step toward achieving seamless global connectivity.

Mittal emphasized that such partnerships would enable uninterrupted communication, even in remote areas, over oceans, and in the skies. He reaffirmed his longstanding advocacy for a closer relationship between the telecom and satellite industries to ensure universal coverage.

A Step Toward the Future of Telecommunications

Recalling his appeal at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in 2017 in Barcelona, Mittal noted how he had urged telecom operators to lower international roaming charges. At the time, high roaming fees forced travelers to rely on local SIM cards or Wi-Fi hotspots. The industry’s response to his call led to a significant reduction in international roaming costs, making global mobile usage more affordable.

Mittal also highlighted the telecom sector’s readiness to embrace satellite technology, just as it had previously adopted advancements like 4G, 5G, and the upcoming 6G. He stated that in the near future, mobile users would be able to stay connected regardless of location—whether in remote villages, across oceans, or even while flying.

