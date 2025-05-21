Congress Announces 1st Guarantee Titled ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ For Bihar, Promises Rs 2500 Per Month For Women

The Congress had earlier made.similar promise in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly polls later this year, the Congress on Wednesday announced.its.first guarantee titled ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ promising Rs 2,500 per month monthly support for women.

The announcement was made in state capital city of Patna by state unit chief Rajesh Ram and Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba at a press conference.

While announcing the first guarantee, the party leaders said that ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’, which promises Rs 2,500 per month to women after ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) comes to power in Bihar in assembly polls later this year.

The Congress had earlier made.similar promise in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

The Congress also made the similar promise in the states of Haryana and Maharashtra, however, it could not get majority in both the states.

The Congress is also planning programme of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former party chief Rahul Gandi in Bihar in the coming days. Rahul Gandhi had last week visited Darbhanga and Patna during a day long visit.

Congress, which is part of the Mahagatbandhan (Grand Alliance) is in alliance in the state with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal anders parties in the state.

The polling for the 243 member assembly is scheduled to take place in October or November later this year. The Congress is looking to regain its.lost ground in the state. The party had contested on 70 seats in 2020 assembly polls and could manage to win only 19 seats, while its alliance partner RJD emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats in the state.

The Grand Alliance, which is now known as INDIA bloc is looking to wrest power from Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state this year.

