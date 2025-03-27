Congress & BJP Demands KCR To Return Salary For Skipping Duties

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in an assembly session, criticized opposition BRS leader & former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for attending assembly sessions only twice in the past 15 months.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in an assembly session, criticized opposition BRS leader & former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for attending assembly sessions only twice in the past 15 months. Congress leader D. Rajashekhar Reddy complained to the Assembly Speaker against former CM & Leader of Opposition K. Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that the latter was availing the financial benefits but not attending to his “legitimate duties.”

He also requested the Speaker to stop the salary and other allowances being given to the BRS chief.

Congress leaders and cadre from the Gajwel Assembly constituency requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the cancellation of the Assembly membership of former Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao who has not been attending the Assembly session regularly. Congress cadre from Gajwel led by Narsa Reddy Congress leader, took up a padayatra from Siddipet to Hyderabad and met with CM Revanth Reddy on last Monday, 24 March.

On the other side, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for failing to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities while continuing to receive salaries and perks, thus wasting taxpayers money.

BJP state chief spokesperson & media in-charge N.V. Subash condemned former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for repeatedly skipping Assembly sessions since losing power. Despite ruling for nearly a decade, KCR has barely attended the House, neglecting his duty as a legislator, Subash Said.

Similarly, Hyderabad Mayor Mrs. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has abstained from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) meetings for over 100 days, raising serious questions about governance and accountability.

“If they refuse to perform their duties, they have no moral right to draw salaries and enjoy perks, including security benefits,” Subash asserted.

“The Mayor’s absence is particularly concerning—what is she afraid of? Is she avoiding questions from her own party’s corporators about the city’s

Historical precedence shows that some of the former Chief Ministers of combined Andhra Pradesh also refrained from attending Assembly sessions after losing power.

The BJP demands that KCR and the Mayor immediately return their salaries and perks if they continue to evade their responsibilities. “BRS leaders often lecture about protecting public funds—now is the time for them to lead by example,” Subash said.