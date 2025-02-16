Congress Blames Centre For New Delhi Stampede, Demands Accountability

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticized the Centre over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. On Sunday, he launched a scathing attack, demanding greater transparency and accountability from the government.

A tragic incident unfolded late Saturday night at the New Delhi railway station, where at least 16 people lost their lives in a stampede. The unfortunate event occurred as a large crowd of passengers rushed to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Chaos on Platforms 14 and 15

The stampede took place on platforms 14 and 15 of the station, resulting in multiple casualties, including children. The overwhelming crowd, eager to reach the religious event, led to a situation of panic and disorder. Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical assistance.

Congress Condemns Centre Over NDLS Stampede

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticized the Centre over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. On Sunday, he launched a scathing attack, demanding greater transparency and accountability from the government. Kharge called for the immediate disclosure of the exact number of deaths, injuries, and missing individuals. “We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured,” he posted on X.

High-Level Probe Ordered

In the wake of the tragedy, authorities have ordered a high-level investigation to determine the cause of the stampede and identify any lapses in crowd control measures. Officials are also reviewing railway station protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Political Reactions and Condolences

Prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi’s acting Chief Minister Atishi, expressed their grief over the tragic event. PM Modi stated on X, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery.”

Atishi also visited the injured at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, where she met with families of the victims. She described the incident as “heart-wrenching” and emphasized the need for better safety measures.

Previous Stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela

This incident comes just weeks after another deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela on the eve of Mauni Amavasya. Official figures reported at least 30 deaths at the event, raising concerns about the handling of large crowds during such religious gatherings.

Call for Better Crowd Management

With the Maha Kumbh Mela drawing millions of devotees, authorities are under scrutiny for failing to implement effective crowd control measures. Experts suggest the need for better planning, additional transport facilities, and stricter safety regulations to prevent future tragedies.

The government has assured that assistance will be provided to the victims’ families, and those injured will receive the necessary medical care. However, the incident has sparked debates on the preparedness of authorities in handling massive gatherings at transport hubs.

