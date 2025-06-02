Congress Blasts Bihar Govt Over Death Of Minor Rape Survivor, Demands Resignation Of Health Minister

A 10-year-old rape survivor tragically died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday, sparking severe criticism from the Congress party against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. The party accused the administration of negligence and called the state government “running on ventilators.”

The young girl, who suffered severe neck and internal injuries, was first treated at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur on May 26 before being shifted to PMCH in Patna. According to Dr. Abhijit Singh, PMCH’s in-charge superintendent, the girl was examined in the ambulance upon arrival and admitted to the ICU, where doctors from various departments treated her through the night.

However, the victim’s uncle, Virendra Paswan, alleged that the accused lured the girl with chocolates near her aunt’s house before raping her in a maize field. He also accused hospital staff of negligence, claiming the girl was kept waiting in the ambulance for two hours before admission. Paswan said, “The doctors referred us to Patna, but we didn’t like it there either. We waited for three hours in the ambulance. Only after a commotion was she admitted at 4 am. The child was uneasy and crying, and doctors gave her sleeping medicine throughout the night. By 8 am, she had passed away.”

Paswan further alleged that despite PMCH being a government hospital, they had to pay ₹25,000 for treatment, including for blood, which he claims was only given if money was paid. “If you give blood, you get it; if not, you don’t. The hospital administration is negligent,” he said.

Dr. Singh rejected the allegations of negligence, stating that the hospital staff provided active treatment immediately after learning of the case.

The incident prompted sharp reactions from the Congress party. Party leader Aditya Paswan demanded immediate suspension of the PMCH superintendent and resignation of the state health minister. He criticized the Bihar government’s failure to provide timely care, saying, “The Bihar government is running on ventilators. They claim to build world-class hospitals, but this would not have happened if that were true.”

Paswan also highlighted the plight of marginalized communities, stating, “Whether Dalit or poor, people are equal. It is shameful that it took an hour of struggle just to admit the girl. If Dalit lives don’t matter, then what is the point of such a government?”

Congress spokesperson added that when they met the hospital superintendent, they requested referral to AIIMS for better treatment, but the girl was sent to PMCH instead. The spokesperson said the girl waited for over two and a half hours in the ambulance and was admitted only after persistent efforts from party leaders. “Had she been admitted on time, she might have survived,” the spokesperson added.

The tragic death of the minor has exposed serious concerns over hospital management and healthcare facilities in Bihar, raising questions about the state government’s ability to protect vulnerable citizens.