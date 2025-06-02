Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Congress Blasts Bihar Govt Over Death Of Minor Rape Survivor, Demands Resignation Of Health Minister

Congress Blasts Bihar Govt Over Death Of Minor Rape Survivor, Demands Resignation Of Health Minister

Congress condemns Bihar govt after 10-year-old rape survivor dies at PMCH amid alleged negligence. Calls for hospital superintendent’s suspension and health minister’s resignation.

Congress Blasts Bihar Govt Over Death Of Minor Rape Survivor, Demands Resignation Of Health Minister


A 10-year-old rape survivor tragically died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday, sparking severe criticism from the Congress party against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. The party accused the administration of negligence and called the state government “running on ventilators.”

 

The young girl, who suffered severe neck and internal injuries, was first treated at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur on May 26 before being shifted to PMCH in Patna. According to Dr. Abhijit Singh, PMCH’s in-charge superintendent, the girl was examined in the ambulance upon arrival and admitted to the ICU, where doctors from various departments treated her through the night.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the victim’s uncle, Virendra Paswan, alleged that the accused lured the girl with chocolates near her aunt’s house before raping her in a maize field. He also accused hospital staff of negligence, claiming the girl was kept waiting in the ambulance for two hours before admission. Paswan said, “The doctors referred us to Patna, but we didn’t like it there either. We waited for three hours in the ambulance. Only after a commotion was she admitted at 4 am. The child was uneasy and crying, and doctors gave her sleeping medicine throughout the night. By 8 am, she had passed away.”

 

Paswan further alleged that despite PMCH being a government hospital, they had to pay ₹25,000 for treatment, including for blood, which he claims was only given if money was paid. “If you give blood, you get it; if not, you don’t. The hospital administration is negligent,” he said.

 

Dr. Singh rejected the allegations of negligence, stating that the hospital staff provided active treatment immediately after learning of the case.

 

The incident prompted sharp reactions from the Congress party. Party leader Aditya Paswan demanded immediate suspension of the PMCH superintendent and resignation of the state health minister. He criticized the Bihar government’s failure to provide timely care, saying, “The Bihar government is running on ventilators. They claim to build world-class hospitals, but this would not have happened if that were true.”

 

Paswan also highlighted the plight of marginalized communities, stating, “Whether Dalit or poor, people are equal. It is shameful that it took an hour of struggle just to admit the girl. If Dalit lives don’t matter, then what is the point of such a government?”

 

Congress spokesperson added that when they met the hospital superintendent, they requested referral to AIIMS for better treatment, but the girl was sent to PMCH instead. The spokesperson said the girl waited for over two and a half hours in the ambulance and was admitted only after persistent efforts from party leaders. “Had she been admitted on time, she might have survived,” the spokesperson added.

 

The tragic death of the minor has exposed serious concerns over hospital management and healthcare facilities in Bihar, raising questions about the state government’s ability to protect vulnerable citizens.

Filed under

Bihar Congress protest Bihar minor rape victim death minor rape case Bihar

The death toll from flood

Death Toll in Nigerian Floods Rises to at Least 200 as Rescue Efforts End
newsx

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection
After Delhi HC Dubs Madra

After Delhi HC Dubs Madrasi Camps Unathorised, TN Govt To Assist People To Relocate Back...
5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Sc

5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Scheme: 4.79 Lakh Street Vendors In Gujarat Become Self-Reliant
Pakistan’s battle again

Pakistan’s Anti-Polio Drive Suffers Setback as First Case in 7 Years Detected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer
newsx

What If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Here’s Who Might...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Death Toll in Nigerian Floods Rises to at Least 200 as Rescue Efforts End

Death Toll in Nigerian Floods Rises to at Least 200 as Rescue Efforts End

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

After Delhi HC Dubs Madrasi Camps Unathorised, TN Govt To Assist People To Relocate Back To Their Native Districts

After Delhi HC Dubs Madrasi Camps Unathorised, TN Govt To Assist People To Relocate Back...

5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Scheme: 4.79 Lakh Street Vendors In Gujarat Become Self-Reliant

5 Years Of PM SVANidhi Scheme: 4.79 Lakh Street Vendors In Gujarat Become Self-Reliant

Pakistan’s Anti-Polio Drive Suffers Setback as First Case in 7 Years Detected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer

Pakistan’s Anti-Polio Drive Suffers Setback as First Case in 7 Years Detected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer

Entertainment

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka Amid Language Row

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas

Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In Dubai Shooting Ad

Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth