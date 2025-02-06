Congress Built A Political Model Full Of Lies, Corruption, And Dynastic Politics- PM Modi

PM Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha was not just a rebuttal to Congress, but a clear call for national unity and progress. His government’s focus on empowerment, inclusivity, and industrial growth underscores the administration’s commitment to a future where every citizen—regardless of background or community.

During the ongoing Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, offering a sharp response to the discussion on the President’s address.

During the ongoing Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, offering a sharp response to the discussion on the President’s address. He took this opportunity to criticize the Congress party, praising the President’s speech for its inspirational and impactful message, and highlighting the government’s focus on national progress and inclusivity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Congress Model: Family First, Nation Last

In his speech, PM Modi pointed out that Congress has long prioritized “Family First” over national development. He remarked, “Expecting Congress to follow ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is a mistake, as their focus remains on one family. This is why their policies do not align with the broader needs of the nation.” He emphasized that for Congress, the idea of collective progress is not part of their roadmap due to their overwhelming focus on dynastic politics.

Nation First: A New Model of Governance

PM Modi further stressed the importance of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ which he described as a collective responsibility. He expressed gratitude for being re-elected and affirmed that after 2014, India embraced a new governance model focused on “Nation First,” prioritizing satisfaction over appeasement. “For decades, India lacked an alternative governance model, but post-2014, a new, progressive approach has emerged,” he stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress’ Legacy of Corruption and Dynastic Politics

The Prime Minister strongly criticized Congress for fostering a political culture entrenched in corruption, deceit, and family politics. He accused them of building a model around “Family First,” which overshadowed the needs of the broader nation. According to Modi, Congress’ failure to evolve and focus on the common good led to stagnation in addressing India’s larger issues.

OBC Commission: A Long-Pending Demand Finally Met

PM Modi highlighted the government’s success in granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission after three decades of demand by MPs from all political parties. He noted that Congress had repeatedly rejected this demand during their tenure, but his government fulfilled this promise, reflecting the nation’s respect for the OBC community. The Prime Minister also spoke about the government’s “Saturation Approach,” ensuring that every welfare plan reaches its intended beneficiaries, without leaving anyone behind.

Congress’ Hypocrisy Towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

In a strong statement, PM Modi pointed out Congress’ historical resentment toward Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, stating, “It is well-known how much anger and hatred Congress harbored towards Dr. Ambedkar. They never considered him worthy of the Bharat Ratna. But today, due to compulsion, they are forced to chant ‘Jai Bhim.’” Modi emphasized that Congress’ longstanding disregard for Ambedkar’s legacy reflects its deep-rooted hypocrisy.

Empowering Marginalized Communities: A Focus on Inclusivity

PM Modi’s speech also highlighted several key initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized communities and ensuring their rightful place in the nation’s progress. These initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to inclusivity and social justice:

10% Reservation for EWS : The government introduced a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), which has been embraced by SC, ST, and OBC communities.

: The government introduced a 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), which has been embraced by SC, ST, and OBC communities. Expanding Schemes for Differently-Abled Individuals : The government has expanded support for handicapped individuals, ensuring they are included in mainstream development plans.

: The government has expanded support for handicapped individuals, ensuring they are included in mainstream development plans. Transgender Rights and Empowerment : The government has recognized the rights of the transgender community, marking a significant step toward inclusivity.

: The government has recognized the rights of the transgender community, marking a significant step toward inclusivity. Women Empowerment: The new Parliament building symbolizes women’s strength, showcasing the “Nari Shakti” and “Matri Shakti” movement that aims to uplift women in every sphere of life.

Building on Dr. Ambedkar’s Vision for Industrial Growth

PM Modi emphasized that industrialization is key to uplifting marginalized communities, especially Dalits. He explained that Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of empowering Dalits through economic means could only be realized through industrial growth. He pointed out that the focus shifted in 2014 towards industrialization and technological upgrades, with key programs like Mudra Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bharat empowering people to become self-reliant and create jobs.

India’s Growing Toy Industry : India has become a major player in the global toy market, boosting exports and creating new economic opportunities.

: India has become a major player in the global toy market, boosting exports and creating new economic opportunities. Fisheries Sector Support: The government has increased financial support for the fishing community, with ₹40,000 crore allocated to uplift the sector, which has now doubled in size.

Focusing on the Adivasi Community

PM Modi also underscored the government’s commitment to Adivasi communities, stating that initiatives like PM Jan Man Yojana are directly addressing their needs. This program aims to empower Adivasi families through targeted benefits, healthcare, and social support, ensuring their inclusion in the broader national development agenda.

A Vision of Progress and Inclusivity

PM Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha was not just a rebuttal to Congress, but a clear call for national unity and progress. His government’s focus on empowerment, inclusivity, and industrial growth underscores the administration’s commitment to a future where every citizen—regardless of background or community—has a chance to thrive. With a focus on skill-based jobs, industrial growth, and welfare schemes, India is moving toward a more equitable and prosperous future for all.