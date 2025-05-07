Congress Calls Emergency CWC Meet Over Armed Forces Attack On Terror Launch Pads Across Border

The Congress on Wednesday called an urgent meeting of its top leadership called in wake of the strikes carried by India in Pakistan and PoK, the grand old party said that it was a “time for unity” and said it was extending its “full support” to the Indian Armed forces

The Congress on Wednesday called an urgent meeting of its top leadership called in wake of the strikes carried by India in Pakistan and PoK, the grand old party said that it was a “time for unity” and said it was extending its “full support” to the Indian Armed forces and also extended support to the government in its fight against terrorism.

Speaking during a briefing after the meeting at Delhi’s 24 Akbar Road office, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Today we called working committee meeting to discuss what happened today in the country and the steps have been taken by the government. We are proud of our armed forces who have carried out Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and PoK at terrorist camps. Our armed forces have given a befitting reply. We salute the courage, resolve and patriotism of our armed forces.”

“There is a need for unity on all levels. Congress is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the bravehearts of our country. We are giving full support for the national security. There is no discrimination. We are giving full support to our soldiers for the safety, unity and independence of our country. There is no discrimination on this issue. We are together in this and the INDIA bloc is also trying to work together for the country,” added Kharge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to the media, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said the party extends “full support” to the armed forces. “The complete support to armed forces. Much love to them,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He also said that the Congress has received an invitation for the all-party meeting called by the government on Thursday.

A source at the meeting told that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the meeting that all party programmes should be called off or postponed in view of the situation in the country.

Meanwhile, other source confirmed that the party has decided to postpone all its programme across the country till May 12.

Earlier in the day, leaders from across the political spectrum hailed the Indian armed forces for the strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terrorist infrastructure, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The strikes came two weeks after the April 22 terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians were killed, including one Nepal citizen.

Kharge had earlier said the party was “extremely proud” of the country’s armed forces, sought to reiterate that the party stood with the Centre and added that national interest was supreme.