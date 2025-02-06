Home
‘Congress Cannot Understand Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’: PM Modi Says In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, strongly criticized the Congress party for its alleged mistreatment of Dr. BR Ambedkar. PM Modi claimed that the Congress actively worked against Ambedkar and did not consider him worthy of the Bharat Ratna.

‘Congress Cannot Understand Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’: PM Modi Says In Rajya Sabha


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, strongly criticized the Congress party for its alleged mistreatment of Dr. BR Ambedkar. PM Modi claimed that the Congress actively worked against Ambedkar and did not consider him worthy of the Bharat Ratna. He stated that the party’s actions against the social reformer are well-documented and backed by evidence.

Congress’ Dislike for Ambedkar Documented, Says PM Modi

While responding to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, PM Modi accused the Congress of being antagonistic towards Ambedkar throughout history.

“We should not only be looking into history because I am saying so… how Congress had treated BR Ambedkar… how much did they dislike him and whatever Babasaheb said used to antagonize Congress,” PM Modi said.

He further emphasized that this was not just a political statement but a fact that could be authenticated with official documents.

“Everything is backed by documents… it can be authenticated… Congress left no stone to ensure that Babasaheb gets defeated in elections… because they could not tolerate him… did not consider him fit for Bharat Ratna,” he added.

This remark by PM Modi comes as part of the ongoing political battle over Ambedkar’s legacy, with both the ruling party and the opposition seeking to align themselves with the ideals of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

‘Congress Cannot Understand Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’

During his speech, PM Modi also took a dig at the Congress for failing to grasp the idea of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Development for all). He pointed out that the Congress party’s political approach has always revolved around dynasty politics, which prevents it from working towards inclusive growth.

“Here we talk about development for everybody… a lot of things have been said about it already… I fail to comprehend what is the difficulty there… everybody has to be on board… that is why the country has given the opportunity to us to be seated here,” PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha.

Taking a direct swipe at Congress, he remarked that expecting the party to embrace inclusive development is a mistake.

“As far as Congress is concerned… from them to expect Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas [development of all] is a big mistake… it is beyond their thoughts and it is not going to suit their roadmap also… because it is a huge party and has been dedicated to a dynasty, so Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is not possible for them,” PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Politics Based on Dynasty and Appeasement

The Prime Minister further accused the Congress of building a political model based on dynasty politics, appeasement, and misinformation, which he claimed hindered the idea of true development.

“Congress prepared such a model of politics wherein fake things, dynasty, appeasement… all these things were mixed together… no question of Sabka Saath when all these things are mixed together… in the model of Congress, you will find family first and that is the reason their policy, their methods, their speech, and their actions are all centered around that one thing they have been handling,” PM Modi said.

His remarks reflected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) long-standing criticism of Congress, accusing it of prioritizing family-based leadership over national interests.

Congress Yet to Respond to PM Modi’s Claims

As of now, Congress has not formally responded to PM Modi’s statements, but past debates indicate that the party rejects such accusations, maintaining that it has always respected and honored Ambedkar’s contributions.

The debate over BR Ambedkar’s legacy continues to be a major political issue in India, with both BJP and Congress vying to associate themselves with the revered leader’s vision. PM Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha has once again brought this issue to the forefront, reigniting discussions about the role of political parties in shaping India’s history and governance.

