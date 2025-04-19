Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Congress Condemns Brutal Killing Of Hindu Leader In Bangladesh, Flags Rising Attacks On Minorities

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh highlighted a troubling pattern of violence, including temple desecrations and targeted attacks, urging the Indian government to take immediate diplomatic steps and ensure justice for the victims.

Congress Condemns Brutal Killing Of Hindu Leader In Bangladesh, Flags Rising Attacks On Minorities


The Congress party on Saturday strongly condemned the “brutal killing” of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent Hindu community leader in Dinajpur, Bangladesh, calling it a disturbing reflection of the growing insecurity faced by religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh highlighted a troubling pattern of violence, including temple desecrations and targeted attacks, urging the Indian government to take immediate diplomatic steps and ensure justice for the victims.

“The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent leader of the Hindu community in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. The abduction and assault leading to his tragic death are a chilling reminder of the growing sense of insecurity among religious minorities in the region,” Jairam said.

“This is not an isolated incident. Over the past months, there have been repeated and deeply disturbing instances of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, from desecration of Hindu temples to targeted attacks on the homes and businesses of minorities. This pattern of intimidation and brutality cannot be ignored,” he said.

Calling on the Indian government to take action, the Congress MP said, “We reiterate our demand that the safety, dignity, and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh be protected in letter and spirit. Silence and inaction are not options when such targeted violence is allowed to take root.”

“The Indian National Congress stands in solidarity with the Hindu community in Bangladesh and with all those who believe in secularism, justice, and human rights,” Jairam Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of Hindu community leader Bhavesh Chandra Roy, who was allegedly abducted from his home and beaten to death earlier this week in Dinajpur district’s Biral upazila, has been completed, police confirmed on Saturday.

Roy, a resident of Basudebpur village under Shatagram Union, served as the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and was a respected figure in the local Hindu community.

“It is not yet known what the postmortem report contains,” Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station, told ANI over the phone. “We will take action after getting the postmortem report,” he said, adding that no formal case has been filed by the family.

“We are busy with our father’s funeral. That’s why no case has been filed,” Bhavesh’s son, Sapan Roy, told ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Hindu Community Leader Abducted and Killed in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur; No Arrests Yet

newsx

