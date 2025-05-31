Congress Demands Answers After CDS Interview: Kharge Urges Special Parliamentary Session

In a sharp escalation of political scrutiny over the government’s handling of national security, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a Special Session of Parliament to address what he terms “serious questions” emerging from a recent interview of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kharge accused the Modi government of misleading the nation, stating that with “the fog of war clearing,” it is time to demand transparency and accountability. His remarks come in the backdrop of revelations made by the CDS regarding Indian Air Force operations and the state of readiness following recent hostilities.

In the wake of the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore in an interview, there are some very important questions which need to be asked. These can only be asked if a Special Session of the Parliament is immediately convened. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The Modi Govt has misled the… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 31, 2025

Quoting the CDS, Kharge highlighted a significant operational detail: “We made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range.” While commending the bravery and professionalism of the IAF pilots, Kharge emphasised that such admissions underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive and independent review of India’s defence preparedness. The Congress party has demanded a probe by an expert committee modeled on the Kargil Review Committee.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Kharge pointed to US President Donald Trump’s renewed claims about having brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Such assertions, Kharge said, challenge the integrity of the Shimla Agreement and raise uncomfortable questions about the actual terms of the ceasefire, especially when contrasted with the Indian Foreign Secretary’s public announcement on the matter made shortly after Trump’s tweet.

Kharge criticised the Prime Minister for evading accountability on these sensitive issues. “Instead of clarifying Trump’s repeated assertions and the affidavit filed by the US Secretary of Commerce in an American court, PM Modi is on an election blitz, taking personal credit for the valour of our Armed Forces,” he remarked.

The Congress party has now demanded clear answers: What are the exact conditions of the ceasefire? Has the Modi government conceded ground that the public is unaware of? And most critically, is India once again being diplomatically hyphenated with Pakistan?

With the CDS’s interview now in public domain, the opposition insists that the time for vague statements and political posturing is over. Only a full and transparent debate in Parliament, they say, can address the growing concerns over India’s strategic clarity and military readiness.

